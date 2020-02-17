The regular meeting of the Zion Lutheran LWML was at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11. President Lela Middendorf called the meeting to order with 3 members present. Diane Davis provided the Bible Study entitled “On Valentine’s Day… A Real Love Connection” reminding us that there is so much more than the four-letter word, “love.” Instead, there is a lifetime to connect to God, the source of love, who teaches us by example to love with patience, faith, generosity, wisdom and grace.
The minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved, and the treasurer's report was provided by Diane Davis.
Thank you notes were received from Pastor Dunaway, the Thanksgiving Dinner Team at First Baptist Church and the Concordia Seminary Food Bank in St. Louis for recent donations.
It was reported that 10 gift bags were delivered to shut-in church members over the Christmas season.
The members were reminded of important dates coming up:
Febr. 23 – LWML Prayer Service at First Lutheran, Sabetha
March 28 – Zone Spring Rally at St. Matthew, Nortonville
March 29 – Coffee and Pastries before worship service
Discussion was held on serving one of the Lenten lunches in March for the Hiawatha Ministerial Alliance.
The next regular meeting will be on April 14 with Lela leading the Bible Study.
Anne Arnesen, Secretary
