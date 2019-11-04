The Zion United Methodist Women’s group and guests met at the church at 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Guests were two district officers Cindy Ladd and Linda Montgomery, Joyce Brockhoff, ladies from Bellevue United Methodist Church, Dorothy Diveley, Betty Snyder, Eula Mae Drake and members of the Zion Circle. Before the serving of a light meal, Hazel Steely, president, welcomed those in attendance. Pastor Darlene Sheffer led in prayer.
Following the meal Hazel opened the meeting by having all repeat the Purpose together. Betty Lewis gave devotions on “Rest” using scripture from Ecclesiastes 3:12-13. Linda Montgomery told about her district office, Journey in Action (Social Action). Cindy Ladd with the help of Linda Montgomery presented the lesson “Women Expanding the Table of Inclusion” using scripture, Matthew 15:21-28. The unnamed Gentile woman approaches Jesus, a Jew, who has entered a Gentile territory, and desperately pleas to Jesus for the healing of her daughter. Great is this woman’s ability to see the Christ in Jesus. The gospel being spread across Gentile territory by the first-ever female evangelist to the Gentiles. She is called the “apostolic foremother of all gentile Christians.” The United Methodist Women’s beginnings stem from a “handful of women” in Boston 150 years ago. Today, we have individual women all over the world giving their lives to Christ’s call. They need daily prayer and support. We respond to Christ’s call for inclusiveness with our commitment to continue the legacy of mission with women, children, and youth through United Methodist Women.
Next meeting: at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 - Vintage Park
Bring World Banks
Reporter LaRhoda Neher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.