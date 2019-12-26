Zion United Methodist Women met at noon on Dec. 5 at Vintage Park. After a delicious covered dish lunch, President Hazel Steely welcomed six members and one guest by reading a daily devotion from the “Upper Room.”
The group read the UMW Purpose in unison. Pastor Darlene Sheffer offered prayer for the joys and concerns that were shared. The minutes and treasurer reports of the November meeting were approved as given. 2020Program Books were distributed. It was announced that books for the reading program would be ordered in January. Marilyn Wehrman brought Christmas cards that we signed to send to our shut-in members.
Hazel Steely presented the lesson “The True Meaning of Christmas.” Too often we find ourselves so caught up in the busyness of Christmas that we don’t take time to reflect on the real meaning of it all. What can we do to instill the true meaning back into our hearts and lives? A good place to start is with scriptures, prayer, focus on giving instead of spending and simplifying our schedules. Hazel used the following scriptures to guide our focus on the first Christmas: Luke 2:13-19; Matthew 1:18-25 and Acts 20:35.A gift, an embrace, a letter, a helping hand, a visit, a kind word — not to mention an act of reconciliation or forgiveness where needed — will go a long way toward making Christmas a most loving one.
Jesus, who was God in flesh, perfect, holy and who died on the cross and rose from the dead, is the one who gives us the true meaning of Christmas.
Joyce Brockhoff served a tray of delicious homemade candies during a time of fellowship.
