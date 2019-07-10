Members and guest Joyce Brockhoff of the Zion United Methodist Women met at Vintage Park at 2 p.m. for the June meeting. Hazel Steely, president, welcomed those in attendance. All repeated the UMW Purpose. Joys and concerns were listed with Pastor Paul offering prayer. From the Prayer Calendar Hazel read “Prayers From Around the World,” by Catherine Akale, Regional Missionary, Mozambique, South Africa.
The April minutes and treasurer report were approved as read. A Mission Recognition Pin was presented to Joyce Brockhoff. The Birthday Party to be given at Maple Heights June 25 was discussed.
Dates to Remember:
Basket Dinner honoring Pastor Paul Waters and Janie – June 23
Maple Heights Birthday Party – June 25
Next Meeting – July 11
Closing thought:
“The first steps to happiness are the church steps.”
Marilyn Wehrman presented the lesson, “Persistent Women”. Women are encouraged to persist in Christ’s call for justice as they reflect on Jesus’ affirmation of the persistent widow and the 150 years of “home missions” work of United Methodist Women and its predecessor organizations. Luke 18:1-8 is the parable of the nameless widow. Like the persistent widow, United Methodist Women have been cultivating Christ’s mission for years, decades, a century and a half, and continues to do so today. That’s the sort of persistence that will enable God’s love to thrive until there is shalom across this earth. Interracial relations started expanding in the early 1900s, though at times they took steps backward. Individually and together, women saw injustices and used prayer and persistence to challenge the evils of society. We are sisterhood of grace. As a community of women organized for mission it is important that we be the creative, supportive fellowship espoused in our Purpose, as we share, pray, learn and listen together.
Hostess, Charlotte Hall served delicious Fruit Pizza for refreshments.
Submitted by
LaRhoda Neher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.