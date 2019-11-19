Seven members and guest Joyce Brockhoff met at Vintage Park at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6. Hazel Steely, president, welcomed all present and gave a reading “The Joy of Giving.” All read the Purpose together. Joys and concerns were listed with Pastor Darlene Sheffer giving prayer. The minutes and treasurer report were approved as given. There were no communications. The new date books and the program material for 2020 will be distributed at the December meeting. The new books for the reading program 2020 will be ordered.
Date to remember: noon on Dec. 5 at Vintage Park, Christmas covered dish luncheon. Drinks and table service will be provided.
Closing Thought: “Keep smiling and everyone will wonder what you are up to.”
Marilyn Wehrman presented the World Thank Offering program, “Women Offering Community.” Hazel Steely read the scripture Ruth 1:1-22, 4:17. The story of Ruth is a story of the search for bread and security, a look at how ordinary women provide supportive community to each other in the midst of life’s adversities. It is Thanksgiving season; a time to remember those who seeded, watered and nurtured the fields for harvest. A time to thank God who gives sunlight, rain and the produce of the harvest as we fill our baskets with the blessings of the earth. It is also time to remember all those who seeded each of our lives, nurtured and watered them, and offered sunshine and moisture when we needed them most. The World Thank Offering is one of United Methodist Women’s five channels of undesignated Mission Giving. This channel of Mission Giving is an opportunity for individuals to respond to God’s abundance and grace with spontaneous gifts of gratitude. The funds collected are used in the organization’s total program of mission and advocacy in the United States and around the world. In 2017, United Methodist Women members raised $1,104,991.30 for mission with women, children and youth through this offering. The World Thank Offering, given freely and abundantly in response to God’s goodness, has been a way of life for United Methodist Women members for almost 150 years. The World Thank Offering was then taken.
LaRhoda Neher hostess served Pumpkin Cake Roll.
LaRhoda Neher, Reporter
