Members of the Zion United Methodist Women and guests Joyce Brockhoff and Mary Lou Moore met at Vintage Park at 9 a.m. on Aug. 1. Hazel Steely, president, welcomed those in attendance. She read the “Five Finger Prayer.” All repeated the UMW Purpose. Pastor Darlene Sheffer led in prayer for those on the joy and concern list. From the Prayer Calendar Hazel read about Gordon Greathouse, Global Missionary from Oregon serving in Brasil. The July minutes and treasurer’s report were approved as given. Communications were received from the Gideon’s and InterServ who announced the closing of their clothing store. A unanimous ballot was cast to accept the nominating committee report for officers for 2020. This was seconded and approved. The program books for 2020 have been ordered. After discussion it was decided to change the meeting date to the first Thursday of each month beginning in 2020. The members were happy to have Mary Lou Moore ask to become a part of the group.
Dates to Remember:
Aug. 25 – Ice cream party 5 p.m. at the church
Aug. 26 – UMW Program Planning, Vintage Park, 1 p.m.
Sept. 12 – Next UMW meeting, Vintage Park, 9 a.m. note change of time and place
Closing thought:
“A great pleasure in Life is doing what others say you can’t.”
The program,”Sisterhood for Human Flourishing,” was given by Rosemary Schooler. Exodus 1-2:10, is a foundational story of how a group of women birthed a movement of hope for freedom. It is a story of faith and defiance, wit and vigilance, struggle and redemption. On this 150th anniversary of United Methodist Women, we recall our foremothers’ efforts at offering a “sisterhood of service around the world” with the dream of creating a “great world sisterhood.” God challenges all of us. Where do we see examples of oppression and suffering? These women—both the biblical women and these 20th-century Methodists — are our foremothers. Let us breathe together with them, and with our contemporary “sisters,” as we work to continue their legacy of a “sisterhood of service around the world.”
Hazel Steely, hostess, served delicious rolls and fruit before the meeting.
Submitted by LaRhoda Neher
