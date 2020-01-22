Zion United Methodist Women met at 2 p.m. on Jan. 2 at Vintage Park. President Hazel Steely welcomed six members and two guests. The group recited the UMW Purpose in unison. Pastor Darlene Sheffer offered prayer for the joys and concerns that were shared. The minutes and treasurer report of the December meeting were approved as given.
Communications included thank you notes from women's prison ministry; Ember Hope Youthville along with its December newsletter; and Helen Hageman for our Christmas card. Hazel shared a thank you from Maple Heights for providing the June birthday party and said that we are scheduled to host the party this year on June 23. Under old bsiness, the group selected the books for 2020's reading list. Rosemary Schooler announced that Friendship Circle will be providing a soup lunch after church on Jan. 12.
Marilyn Wehrman presented the program "Pledge to Mission Service 2020 - Women in Strength." The Bible is full of strong women like Sarah, Ruth, Hannah and Deborah. When faced with difficult situations, these women were confident in their beliefs. Their examples encourage us today to be courageous. The history of United Methodist Women and our predecessor organizations are full of strong women who stepped out in faith. Individually we are all women of strength, strong in our faith and in our passion to fulfill our purpose. Collectively, we are women in strength. As UMW members, we work together to put faith, hope and love into action for women, children and youth. Our UMW Mission Giving makes mission happen. In the US, Mission Giving currently provides support to 93 United Methodist Women-related National Mission Institutions and colleges. Internationally, United Methodist Women annually supports more than 150 programs, carried out by 116 organizations in more than 110 countries. United Methodist Women supports eight regional missionaries in 49 countries and the Caribbean.
President Hazel closed the meeting with the thought "If you growl all day, you'll be dog-tired at night."
Hostess Charlott Hall served delicious lemon cake during a time of fellowship.
