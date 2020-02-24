Zion United Methodist Women met at 2 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Vintage Park. President Hazel Steely welcomed six members and two guests. The group recited the UMW Purpose in unison. Hazel offered prayer for the joys and concerns that were shared. The Minutes and treasurer's report of the January meeting were approved as given. Communications included thank you notes from Della Lamb and Ember Hope Youthville for our past donations. Members voted to donate to Mainstreet Flower Shop for its Valentine project of providing bouquets to each resident in the care facilities in the county. We signed Valentine cards to be sent to our shut-in members.
President Hazel announced that the spring district meeting will be in Sabetha March 7. She closed the business meeting with the thought: "God had a purpose in mind when He made the mouth to close and the ears to always remain open."
Hazel presented the lesson, "A Call to Prayer and Self-Denial 2020," based on 2 Corinthians 8:13-15. In these verses, Paul lifts up the church in Macedonia, noting that they ere poor in everything except the absolute joy of abiding with God. They were excited to be included in the work of improving the lives of those without enough and doing it alongside God. As a result of this pure joy, God used what they had freely given and all were blessed. Our Self-Denial Offering supports the work of National Mission institutions and International Partners and Regional Missionaries. These programs offer educational and economic development opportunities to underserved and marginalized women, children and youth. Projects include child development and afterschool programs; GED and ESI. programs; job readiness, life skills and livelihood training; scholarships and microenterprise projects.
Hostess Marilyn Wehrman served cherry jubilee pie during fellowship following the meeting.
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.