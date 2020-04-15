Zion United Methodist Women met at 2 p.m. on March 5 at Vintage Park. President Hazel Steely welcomed six members and one guest. All read the UMW Purpose in unison followed by the Litany, "In Honor of Women Here and Around the World."
Pastor Darlene Sheffer offered prayer for the joys and concerns that were shared. the minutes and the treasurer's report of the February meeting were approved as presented. Marilyn Wehrman read a thank you from Jim and Sheryl Lear for our monetary support for wycliffe. She also mentioned highlights from the EmberHope newsletter.
Plans were made for UMW Sunday. Hazel will check with the speaker concerning the date, March 29 or April 26, and desired scripture readings. Friendship Circle will provide a salad/potato bar after worship service on March 15. Hazel closed the business meeting with the thought: "God doesn't call the qualified, He qualifies the called."
Pastor Darlene presented the lesson "How the Light Gets In," based on 2 Corinthians 4:6 and Matthew 5:13.16. God has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of god in the face of Jesus Christ. We discussed who has been a light to us and how we are a light to others. We fondly remembered those who have loved, guided and inspired us. In turn, we hope to be a light to those around us.
Hostess Rosemary Schooler served four-layer pistachio dessert during fellowship following the meeting.
Reporter
