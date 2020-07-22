The USD 430 School Board met on the second Monday of the month, and the primary topic of discussion was the plan to re-open the school once the state school board released their recommendations. The district will host a "Return to Learn" committee later in the month, consisting of parents, teachers, community members, health staff, food service staff, board members, paras and tutors, custodians, secretaries and administration. The board was reminded that however classes are held, the school is responsible for 1,116 student hours.
The board also voted to close the 2019-2020 school year and elect new officers for 2020-2021. Jason Selland will serve as the USD 430 president for the year, while Rex Lockwood will serve as vice president.
The group heard from an insurance provider explaining a total increase of 10.7% between the school’s general insurance policy and work comp. Superintendent Jason Cline also informed the board that the district’s health insurance premiums would be going up 17.1%.
HHS Athletic Director Larry Mills discussed the summer conditioning program, which has been moved entirely outdoors and is going well according to coaches and students, with an average of 60 students participating each day.
In other business, the board approved the hiring of Tiffany Hawkins as EMS para/tutor.
