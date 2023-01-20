Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues. Researchers believe that fibromyalgia amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way the brain and spinal cord process painful and non-painful signals.
Symptoms usually begin after a traumatic event, surgery, infection or significant psychological stress. In some cases, symptoms gradually accumulate over time with no single event triggering the pain.
Women are more likely to develop fibromyalgia than men. Many people who have fibromyalgia also have tension headaches, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety and depression.
There is no cure for fibromyalgia. A variety of medications can help control symptoms. Exercise, relaxation and stress reduction measures may help.
The main symptom is widespread pain, which often is described as a dull ache that lasts for at least three months. To be widespread, the pain must occur on both sides of the body and above and below the waist.
People with fibromyalgia often awaken tired even though they report sleeping for long periods of time. Sleep is often disrupted by pain, and many patients with fibromyalgia have other sleep disorders such as restless leg syndrome and sleep apnea.
A common symptom referred to as “fibro fog” impairs the ability to focus, pay attention and concentrate on mental tasks.
Fibromyalgia often co-exists with other symptoms such as migraines, chronic fatigue, intestinal cystitis, painful bladder syndrome, anxiety, depression and postural tachycardia syndrome.
Researchers believe that repeated nerve stimulation causes the brain and spinal cord of people with fibromyalgia to change. The change involves an abnormal increase in the brain that signals pain.
Many factors can lead to these changes:
• Genetics can lead to fibromyalgia because it usually runs in families
• Infections and some illnesses appear to trigger or aggravate fibromyalgia
• Physical and emotional events can be triggering, such as car accidents
• Prolonged psychological stress may also trigger the event
Risk factors depend upon sex, family history and other conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis or lupus.
To have a solid treatment plan, one needs medication and self-care strategies. Medications that can help reduce pain and improve sleep are essential.
Pain relievers such as acetorphan, Tylenol, Ibuprofen, Advil, Motrin, or Naproxen sodium (Aleve and others) may also be helpful. Opioid medications are not recommended because they can lead to significant side effects and dependence.
Antidepressants such as duloxetine (Cymbalta) and milnacipran (Savella) may ease the pain and fatigue associated with fibromyalgia.
Anti-seizure drugs are medications designed to treat epilepsy and are often useful in reducing certain types of pain. Gabapentin (Neurontin) is sometimes helpful in reducing fibromyalgia symptoms, while pregabalin (Lyrica) was the first drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat fibromyalgia.
