Millions of Americans are feeling financial uncertainty in the new year as the costs of goods and services soar with inflation and the stock market continues to be erratic.
Yet experts urge people to not make knee-jerk decisions.
“There’s a lot of panic and a lot of worry,” said Nic Gertsema with Gertsema Wealth Advisors in St. Joseph. “It’s OK to be emotional when it comes to money, and that’s OK. It’s your life savings.”
Gertsema, who explains that his company tends to look at the big picture, suggests not making major financial decisions based on emotions regarding the current financial climate. Instead, he believes it’s more about financial planning than investing in specific things. He explains that the current state of things is, well, normal to a degree.
“What we’re looking at is that we’ve had a really abnormal three years,” he said. “Younger people will see a market correction – but this is normal.”
Those individuals are probably in the lowest earning years of their life. If their employer has a 401K retirement plan match, that’s free money.
“That’s money that’s yours and you’re just leaving money on the table,” Gertsema said. “That’s also a good way for saving and investing without paying attention to it.”
If there is a Roth option, you don’t get the tax deduction and tax deferred comes out tax free after 59 and a half years. Traditional accounts get the tax deduction now. The question is, “do you want to pay the taxes now or later,” Gertsema said.
For seasoned investors, it is a case-by-case scenario.
Gertsema said people tend to get caught up with asset allocation when there is a market correction like this.
“We look more at asset location, not allocation,” he said. “We’re doing a lot of Roth conversions. We take money from traditional IRS (accounts) or other accounts and switch to Roth. “
Taxes, like investments, are looked at for the long term, taking more out now and paying taxes now versus later.
“When you’re watching your money go down, human tendency is to react and that’s OK,” Gertsema said. “The markets tend to reward inactivity.”
Yet the markets love to reward risk, too. There’s a flip side to risk and market-timing, anticipating when stocks could rebound, Gertsema said.
U.S. stocks, using the benchmark S&P 500 index, moved in and out of “bear market” territory repeatedly in 2022, according to a press release by U.S. Bank. After first dropping into a bear market in June of 2022, and then partially recovering, stocks slipped again and reached a new low for the year in September 2022. A bear market is defined as a decline that exceeds 20% of the peak value of the index. The technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite Index (which includes about 3,000 common equities) and the Russell 2000 Index of small-cap stocks also experienced bear markets in 2022. And Americans were not alone. For much of 2022, stocks worldwide were down significantly as well.
“The market’s downturn in 2022 can be attributed to the rising level of uncertainty for investors,” says Rob Haworth, senior investment strategy director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
Top Videos
Three key events contributed to the environment, including persistently high inflation, a significant change in monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, states the U.S. Bank release. Other contributing factors were continued uncertainty created by the presence of COVID-19 and a contentious election season in the United States.
Stock market downturns occur periodically, and for various reasons. Sometimes the changes are related to excessive market valuations after an extended bull market. In other cases, they may be due to external events which overwhelm other fundamental factors that traditionally drive stock market performance.
The question of a market rebound looms.
To circle back to the basics of investing and finances, while it may seem like contrary advice, Gertsema encourages people to make sure they’re not taking on debt in 2023.
“Everyone wants to invest but make a dent in your debt, too,” he said. “Look at your cash flow but don’t get so caught up in it that you have debt.”
Make sure to have two years of money protected, as well. Gertsema said everyone has a different relationship with money. Some were raised by Depression era parents who won’t spend, others were raised by big spenders.
Dreaded taxes
A new year always kicks off tax season.
“Depending on if you’re an optimist or not, do you look forward or backwards,” said Colleen Hannah, a certified tax preparer with Trinity Tax Services. “And then sometimes looking backwards gives people some goals for looking into 2023.”
Those who pay state and federal taxes should figure out what was owed in previous years and start budgeting now for next year. It makes writing that check to the IRS a little easier.
Checking deductions with your employer is something she recommends doing in addition to figuring out if there were any overpayments. Hannah said it is common for people to mark the wrong box on deductions on their W-2 forms.
As far as tax law changes, there aren’t many Hannah’s concerned with. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, some tax credits from 2022 that were expanded in 2021 will return to 2019 levels. This means that affected taxpayers will likely receive a smaller refund compared with the previous tax year. Changes include amounts for the Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and Child and Dependent Care Credit.
Those who got $3,600 per dependent in 2021 for the CTC will, if eligible, get $2,000 for the 2022 tax year.
For the EITC, eligible taxpayers with no children who received roughly $1,500 in 2021 will now get $500 in 2022.
The Child and Dependent Care Credit returns to a maximum of $2,100 in 2022 instead of $8,000 in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.