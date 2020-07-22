Head Coach Ryan Meininger said that if you were going to end a season, it should be done playing the way his team did on Sunday evening.
The Hiawatha 16-and-under team traveled to Marsyville and played a pair of games with the league’s leading team, coming away 1-1 on the night, after taking an 8-4 win in game one and dropping an exciting 15-12 game in the finale.
In game one, Xavier Oldham drew a walk to drive in a run in the first, which Marysville answered in the bottom of the inning, but it was the second inning that powered the Braves to the win. Kade Pyle reached base on a walk, followed by a Camden Thonen single and a Brayden Griswold walk to load the bases for Ashton Rockey, who walked in another run, followed by Josh Smith, Brandt Barnhill and Oldham, who all walked in runs as well. Matt Monaghan hit a sacrifice fly to score Smith to push the lead to 6-1. Marysville got two runs back in the bottom of the third, but Hiawatha answered in both the fourth and fifth as Barnhill knocked in Rockey and then Rockey pushed Pyle in with a single to go up 8-3. The home team got one run back, but it was not enough as Hiawatha cruised to the win.
Rockey, Barnhill, Oldham, Monaghan, Pyle and Thonen all collected a hit on the day, while Rockey and Barnhill each had 2 RBIs and Rockey, Oldham and Monaghan each had one. Barnhill went all five innings on the mound for Hiawatha, allowing seven hits and striking out eight.
In the second game, both teams managed some big innings, but a late eight-run inning from Marysville pushed the home team over the hump to close out the season. Hiawatha found itself in an early hole, as Marysville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, but in the second, the Braves walked in a pair of runs, Barnhill slapped a single that scored Kaiden Lee and Oldham drilled a double to score Smith and Rockey to go up 5-3. Marysville got one back in the bottom of the inning, but Cater Peters walked and stole his way all the way around the bases and home to push the lead back to 6-4. The home team retook the lead in the top of the third, and Hiawatha took it back in the fourth, with Smith scoring on an error and Rockey scoring on a Barnhill single to grab the 8-7 advantage, with Peters scoring Jarrad Twombly and Oldham later in the inning and Pyle pushing Monaghan across. But in the bottom of the inning, Marysville strung together eight runs to take a 15-11 lead. Hiawatha grabbed one back on a Smith RBI in the fifth, but it was not enough and the game came to an end in Marysville’s favor.
Barnhill went 2-3 with a pair of RBIs, with Oldham and Peters each pitching in 2 RBIs as well, and Smith went 2-2 with a pair of walks, a double, an RBI and 2 runs scored to help lead the team’s offense.
The Braves finished their season at 4-11 and with progress building for next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.