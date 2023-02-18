Two Atchison County farms are being recognized in the annual Kansas Bankers Soil Conservation Program. Brad and Chelsea Bell’s farm north and west of Lancaster is honored for their efforts to protect the soil resources of their acreage. JoAnne Eckert is the honoree of the second farm in Center township between Effingham and Lancaster. Both farm owners have invested in soil improvements over the years to protect the land resources from erosion.
The testimonies of each farm has a personal appreciation for the soil resource of the farm and the desire to care for this acreage in such ways that it is preserved for the future.
Bells’ acquired the quarter section in 2012 and immediately developed a farm plan with the Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS). With a vision to make the acres more “farmable” for modern equipment, terraces and waterways were replaced with Tile Outlet Terrace Systems to control the soil erosion across the farm. This work was done utilizing the Federal Cost Share Program EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) to protect the fields and to slow down water movement which lessens erosion. Grassland is used for hay and grazing by their beef cattle. They have cleared trees from pastureland and removed ditches that were previously forming along waterways. Prior conservation work has been done by Spencer Pruett and Jody Servaes.
Bell farms with his family and utilizes no-till planting which leaves greater amounts of residue on the surface to protect the soil from the impact of heavy rainfall. They plant on the contour of the sloping fields and just recently completed grid soil sampling which will allow specific nutrient application. This method will better utilize added fertilizer and reduces excess nutrient application and potential loss to water bodies. Bell has transitioned to seeding cover crops into growing corn and soybean in late summer. Oats, wheat, tillage radishes and
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.