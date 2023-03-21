This season could not have taken a better turn for the Doniphan West Lady Mustangs, as the girls had a strong regular season, then ran undefeated through the Sub-State and State playoffs to bring home their first State Championship. This week, their labors continue to bear fruit, as several members of the team were honored for their contributions this season.
Seniors Kyra Johnson and Avery Weathersbee were both on the recently-released shortlist for the Class 1A Women's Player of the Year Award. The pair were the powerhouse core of a strong group of players that peaked at the right time this postseason. Weathersbee manned the inside for the Lady Mustangs, providing an interior scoring punch and was a force on the boards all season long. Johnson was the team's primary scorer, and the leading point-getter in the State Tournament. Johnson finished with 49 points total over the Mustangs' 3 tourney contests, averaging a playoff best 16.3 points per game on their run to the title.
The seniors were also tapped this week for the All-Twin Valley League team, with both Johnson and Weathersbee picking up 1st Team honors. They were joined by sophomore Brennah Edie, who stepped up as the squad's primary ball-handler and floor general on a team loaded with upperclassmen. Edie was selected as a 2nd Team honoree to the All-TVL Team.
