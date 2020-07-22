After a successful run in mid-June, a local group of community members calling themselves #bettertogetherHiawatha is targeting Aug. 1 for a second run of the popular "Family Porch Party."
Group member Emily Chandler said those involved in the organization are like-minded people who love Hiawatha and Jesus and want to make a positive impact on the community.
Families can register at fbch.breezechms.com/form/7f8f93 to receive a list of activities that will take place and the locations. Chandler did say that this round will include water games as well as a special community art project and the Kona Ice truck handing out free snow cones to participating families.
Chandler also said that the event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. but clarified that the events will not take the full four hours and those participating can come and go as they please.
