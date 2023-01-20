COVID test

unsplash.com

Most people who contract COVID-19 recover completely within weeks, but some experience long-term effects.

 unsplash.com

During the COVID-19 pandemic, most people who were infected recovered in a couple of weeks if they were vaccinated.

However, people with compromised immune systems have struggled to totally recover. Post-COVID-19 symptoms involve a variety of new or returning symptoms that people experienced more than four weeks after recovering, and some symptoms lasted for months or, in rare cases, years. COVID-19 does cause disabilities and age does not matter when it comes to who is affected.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.