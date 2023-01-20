During the COVID-19 pandemic, most people who were infected recovered in a couple of weeks if they were vaccinated.
However, people with compromised immune systems have struggled to totally recover. Post-COVID-19 symptoms involve a variety of new or returning symptoms that people experienced more than four weeks after recovering, and some symptoms lasted for months or, in rare cases, years. COVID-19 does cause disabilities and age does not matter when it comes to who is affected.
The most commonly reported symptoms of post-COVID-19 syndrome include:
• Fatigue
• Symptoms that get worse after physical or mental effort
• Fever
• Lung (respiratory) symptoms, including difficulty breathing or shortness of breath and cough
Other possible symptoms include:
• Neurological symptoms or mental health conditions, including difficulty thinking or concentrating, headache, sleep problems, dizziness when you stand, pins-and-needles feeling, loss of smell or taste and depression or anxiety
• Joint or muscle pain
• Heart symptoms or conditions, including chest pain and a fast or pounding heartbeat
• Digestive symptoms, including diarrhea and stomach pain
• Blood clots and blood vessel (vascular) issues, including a blood clot that travels to the lungs from deep veins in the legs and blocks blood flow to the lungs (pulmonary embolism)
• Other symptoms, such as a rash and changes in the menstrual cycle
Keep in mind that it can be hard to tell if you are having symptoms due to COVID-19 or another cause, such as a preexisting medical condition.
It’s also not clear if post-COVID-19 syndrome is new and unique to COVID-19. Some symptoms are similar to those caused by chronic fatigue syndrome and other chronic illnesses that develop after infections. Chronic fatigue syndrome involves extreme fatigue that worsens with physical or mental activity but doesn’t improve with rest.
Organ damage could play a role in people who had a severe illness with COVID-19. Those who had a severe case may experience organ damage affecting the heart, kidneys, skin and brain. Inflammation and problems with the immune system can also happen. It isn’t clear how long these effects might last. They also could lead to the development of new conditions, such as diabetes or conditions affecting the heart or nervous system.
Having severe COVID-19 may be another factor. People with severe COVID-19 symptoms often need to be treated in a hospital intensive care unit. This can result in extreme weakness and post-traumatic stress disorder.
You might be more likely to have post-COVID-19 syndrome if:
• You had a severe COVID-19 infection, especially if you were hospitalized or needed intensive care
• You had certain medical conditions before getting COVID-19
• You had a condition affecting your organs and tissues (multisystem inflammatory syndrome) while sick with COVID-19 or afterward
Post-COVID-19 syndrome also appears to be more common in adults than in children and teens. However, anyone who gets COVID-19 can have long-term effects, including people with no or mild symptoms.
If you’re having symptoms of post-COVID-19 syndrome, talk to your healthcare provider. They can perform lab tests, such as a complete blood count or liver function test. Other tests or procedures that may be used are chest X-rays, based on someone’s symptoms.
