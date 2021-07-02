The family of the late Lester Soyland wish to extend our sincere thanks for the many kindnesses, support and messages of sympathy and comfort that we have received.
We also send our gratitude and appreciation to Pastor Brandenburg, Maple Heights Nursing Center, Freedom Hospice and Dishon-Maple- Chaney Mortuary.
The Soyland Family
