Just saying the word massage provides a slight release of endorphins, albeit a placebo, relaxing nonetheless.
“The biggest benefit (to massage) is stress relief,” said Tiffany Stone, a licensed massage therapist at Back to Health Chiropractic in Wathena, Kansas, and Savannah, Missouri. “Everybody is super stressed all of the time.”
Just human touch provides stress relief, she said. Massage provides that. Some of her elderly clients have no human touch in their daily lives and massage has wonderful benefits for them.
“Sometimes that’s the only time they get it,” Stone said.
The most basic type of massage is the Swedish massage, which is light pressure, mainly for relaxation.
Then there’s therapeutic massage, which requires more pressure and working on knots without it being so deep you can’t handle it, Stone adds.
For an intense massage, there’s the popular deep-tissue massage.
“It encompasses sports massage and injury-type massage,” Stone said. “So you’re fixing things and trying to release trigger points.”
Massage helps to improve sleep, circulation and even reduce the side effects of some illnesses. Stone said cancer is a good example.
“There’s just so many benefits,” she said.
There are some things to know before getting that first massage.
Make sure the professional is licensed and has the hours required. Stone said to simply ask the front desk.
“The main thing I get a lot is that people are afraid to get massages,” Stone said. “They don’t want people touching them (in certain areas) or are embarrassed. We don’t look at people like that. If you’re nervous, start with a 30-minute massage. And if you don’t want them working on something, you can request them to work on only certain areas.”
