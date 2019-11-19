The Nov. 10 meeting of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club was called to order at 5 p.m. at the Powhattan UMC by president Carolyn Schuetz. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge were recited. Roll call was, “If you could eat a food for the rest of your life what would it be?” Roll call was answered by 18 members.
Song leader Caleb Heininger led us in a song about Thanksgiving Turkeys. Secretary Shelby Maher read the minutes from the September and October meetings which were approved as read. Ben Selland gave the treasurers report which was also approved as read. Austynn Wenger stated that the next 4-H council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the courthouse. Leader Vickie Schuetz gave the leaders report. She handed out member pins and awards for those who could not attend the achievement night. Offers training will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the courthouse.
The Christmas store will be from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Powhattan United Methodist Church. Members that attended at least 11 meetings last year were presented with candy bars. For the program there was installation of new officers, new members and presentation of the club’s purple seal to the club. Jax Wenger gave a project talk about his heifer for this year’s fair. Ashton Powell gave a project talk about helping at the state rabbit show. Recreation leaders for today’s meeting, Carolyn Schuetz had the club play a “turkey roll dice game.”
A reminder that our next meeting will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 8. A motion to adjourn the meeting was made and seconded. The meeting ended by saying the club motto, “To Make the Best Better.”
Reporters Bentley and Justin Selland
