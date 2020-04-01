Congressman Steve Watkins (KS-02) announced immediate, flexible funding to fight the Coronavirus. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded Kansas’ Second Congressional District $1.75 million in Community Development Block Grants, which allows flexible funding for a range of services to address coronavirus impacts at the community level.
This award is a direct result from the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Phase III Coronavirus Relief Bill. Friday, Congressman Watkins spoke on the House Floor in support of the timely and vital CARES Act.
“Congress came together to act swiftly in passing the CARES Act to provide direct and flexible resources for our local communities to combat the Coronavirus," said Congressman Steve Watkins. "This funding will help local communities fight the economic impact of the Coronavirus by equipping states and localities with vital resources. Kansans and Congress are unified in the war against the Coronavirus.”
