A 24-year-old Omaha, Neb., man was killed Aug. 6 north of Holton in a car-semi collision on U.S. 75 Highway.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Mohammad Mohsin S. Almosif, 24, of Omaha, Neb., was driving a 2019 Ford Fiesta and crossed the center line into the southbound lane of traffic about 2 a.m. The vehicle collided with a 2021 Kenworth semi, driven by William H. Barfield, 38, of Killeen, Texas. He and passenger, Randy J. Solomon, 66, of Albuquerque, N.M. were hospitalized after reporting suspected injuries, according to the report. Both were wearing safety restraints.
Malmosif, who was not wearing a safety restraint, was ejected from his vehicle into the east ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The car came to rest on the east shoulder and the semi came to rest in the middle of the southbound lane of traffic. The highway was closed for several hours.
