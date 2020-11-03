(Editors Note: results are not official until they are canvassed by the Brown County Commission after provisional votes are counted).
Voters hit the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to exercise their right to vote.
This year’s presidential election has garnered much attention as President Donald Trump (R) was challenged by Joe Biden (D). Libertarian Joe Jorgensen was also vying for the position. In Brown County, Trump defeated Biden nearly three to one in the popular vote.
By Wednesday mid-afternoon, the votes were still being counted and the presidential candidates were neck-in-neck. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Biden had received 248 of the Electoral Votes and Trump 214. In the popular vote, Biden also led 70,358,437 to Trump’s 67,562,385.
In local election highlights, the Hiawatha City Commission races garnered much attention and the results ended in two upsets as former Hiawatha Police Chief Evans Woehlecke upset incumbent Police Commissioner Dustin Williams 719 to 636. In another upset, challenger Brian Shefferd beat incumbent Commissioner of Utilities Toni Hull 797 to 525.
In the other city commission race, Commissioner of Parks and Streets Becky Shamburg narrowly held onto her seat as she was challenged by two people — Nicholas Blevins and Paul Mendez. The final tally: Shamburg 612; Blevins 570 and Mendez 179.
In addition, the voters made decisions on state and U.S. positions for Senate and Congress. Locally, two county commission positions were unopposed in the general election as were several other county positions including Treasurer, Register of Deeds and County Attorney. Three Hiawatha City Commissioners all had challengers for their positions.
The Brown County Clerk’s office reported a 70 percent turnout with 4,220 of the 6,289 registered voters coming out to vote. Of those, there was 1,704 voters choosing advance voting.
Results
The following positions were decided by the Brown County and U.S. voters:
U.S. President: Winner — ; Incumbent Trump/Pence (R) 3,202 Brown County votes and __ overall; Jorgensen and Cohon (L) 102 Brown County votes and __ overall ; and Biden and Harris (D) 1,086 Brown County votes and __ overall. (VOTES ARE STILL BEING UPDATED)
For the U.S. House 2nd District: Winner — Jake LaTurner; Michelle De LaIsla (D) 1,148 Brown County votes and 130,756 overall ; Robert Garrard (L) 174 Brown County votes and 13,504 overall ; Jake LaTurner (R) 3,014 Brown County votes and 180,144 overall.
Senate 1st District: Winner — Dennis Pyle ; Incumbent Dennis Pyle (R) 2,852 Brown County votes and 24,437 overall ; Kirk Miller (D) 1,422 Brown County votes and 9,649 overall.
Representative 62nd District: Winner — ; Incumbent Randy Garber (R) is running unopposed 3,662 Brown County votes.
U.S. Senate: Winner — Roger Marshall; Barbara Bollier (D) 1,180 Brown County votes and 536,402 overall, Jason Buckley (L) 255 Brown County votes and 63,629 overall , Roger Marshall (R) 2,920 Brown County votes and 697,787 overall.
Hiawatha City Commission
Commissioner of Police (four-year term): Winner — Evans Woehlecke; Incumbent Dustin Williams (R) 636 votes; L. Evans Woehlecke (R) 719 votes.
Commissioner of Streets and Parks (four-year term): Winner — Becky Shamburg; Incumbent Becky Shamburg (D) 612 votes ; Paul Mendez (D)179 votes ; Nicholas Blevins (R) 570 votes.
Commissioner of Utilities (four-year term): Winner — Brian Shefferd ;Incumbent Toni J. Hull (D) 525 votes ; Brian Shefferd (R) 797 votes .
Brown County
(All positions unopposed)
District Judge District 22, Div 2 (four-year term): Incumbent John Weingart (R) unopposed and had 3,906 votes.
County Commission: Commissioner Dwight Kruse lost to challenger William Pollock in the primary for the District 3 Commission seat and Commissioner Keith Olsen did not file for re-election for District 2 Commission. Lamar Shoemaker is the only candidate running for Olsen’s seat. In the General Election, Pollock had 1,005 votes and Shoemaker 1,232.
Brown County Clerk (four-year term): Dawn Boyles (R) has filed for the position currently held by Melissa Gormley, who initially filed for re-election, but withdrew. Boyles ran unopposed and had 3,867 votes.
Brown County Treasurer (four-year term): Betty (BJ) Spiker (R) beat Anne Olson (R) in the primary election and ran unopposed and had 3,813 votes.
Brown County Register of Deeds (four-year term): Nellie Brockhoff (R) ran unopposed and had 3,897 votes.
Brown County Attorney (four-year term): Kevin Hill (R) ran unopposed and had 3,561 votes.
Brown County Sheriff (four-year term): John D. Merchant Sr. (R) beat challenger Dennis Entrikin (R) in the primary and ran unopposed in the General Election. He had 3,669 vote.
For information on township and other elections, go to brcoks.org and click on Elections and Election Results for final results.
