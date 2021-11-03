Sponsored by GNBank
Judging Criteria:
Originality Completeness of Costume Workmanship
Enthusiasm Realistic use of Color Degree of Difficulty
Grand Prize: $30 KANZA MENTAL HEALTH & GUIDANCE
Frightful tombstones with personalized information on various GOAT (Greatest of All Time) individuals were being haunted by their ghosts at KANZA Mental Health. Hovering near their tombstones were Hiawatha Parade founder Mrs. Krebs, Amelia Earhart, Annie Oakley, Elvis and Marilyn Monroe – complete with her white dress blowing in the wind. Representing KANZA as characters were Jenny Knudson, Sierra Runner, Peggy Moyer, Corbin Gray and Linda Grimm.
1st Place: $25 The Eye Doctors
The lobby of The Eye Doctors was transformed into a Festival of Frights Creepy CarnEvil. A frightful time could be had by anyone brave enough to bob for apples, break balloons on a ghost dartboard, guess the number of eyeballs in a jar and play corn hole on boards decorated with candy corn. Clever signs welcoming guests and free tickets were available throughout the lobby to enjoy your favorite game of chance. Characters working the booths were Desiree Thompson, Morgan Coelho, Sammi Farr & Jennifer Huckabee.
2nd Place: $20 Amberwell of Hiawatha Medical Screening Department
The Amberwell Hiawatha Medical Screening Department had a mouse problem….three Blind Mice as a matter of fact! Unfortunately, one of the 3 Blind Mice had swallowed D-Con “flavored” caramels and all that remained was a memorial of his hospital scrubs and sunglasses. The remaining two Blind Mice (Suzy Lindsay & Jim Parker) had their tails chopped off by the infamous farmer’s wife, but were able to receive incredible bandages and care at Amberwell and are on the road to recovery.
3rd Place: $15 Hiawatha Parks and Recreation
The sign at the Fisher Center said “Free Hugs” but beware when the hugs are from the Killer Clowns at Hiawatha Parks and Recreation! While one clown were too busy cutting of a very realistic baby’s arms to give a hug, the other Killer Clowns (AKA Stacy Jasper, Mary Ann Wichman, Brad Siebenmorgan and Matt Turvey) looked to creepy to get close enough for a hug….well all but the furry, 4 legged, tail wagging clown named Quincee!
Honorable Mention: Prizes were awarded to the following Mary Poppins at KANZA Mental Health - portrayed by Kendra Noll; The Domino Devils at the Senior Citizens Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.