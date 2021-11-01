The Hiawatha 107th Annual Halloween Frolic is one for the books and this year's festivities brought out some frightful floats and costumes.
With a theme "Festival of Frights" it was no surprise that many floats and costumes geared toward a festival theme with scary clowns and circus decorated floats and costumes. In addition, many others went above and beyond for this year's Halloween Frolic.
Whether it was coming off a year where in 2020, where the parade was still held but many of the other traditions were forfeited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or the townspeople just got into the celebration.
After a couple days of rain last week, the weather straightened up by Friday for a beautiful sunshiny day, which offered a splendid view of the Hiawatha maple trees and an awesome afternoon for Business Trick-or-Treating and evening of community trick-or-treating. Businesses in town donned their most creative costumes for a Business Costume Contest, sponsored by GNBank.
Saturday dawned just as beautiful with temperatures in the mid-60s and full of sunshine. By noon, Chris Diller and the Chamber had Halloween music filling the streets as costumed characters and floats began making their way toward the downtown courthouse square for registration and judging.
The Brown County Historical Society's Memorial Auditorium and Museum, 611 Utah, was filled with costumed kids and families of all ages for the Miss Mary Children's Costume Contest. This contest is sponsored in memory of Mary Collins, who was wife of Mayor Bill Collins and passed away several years ago. Her family donated money to the Chamber to sponsor the contest and an overall Miss Mary prize. This year, Mary's three daughters - Tammy, Stacy and Shelly - served as judges of the contest and her granddaughter, Andee Rettele, was emcee. They were assisted by members of the Chamber and Historical Society board.
Ribbons were awarded for several categories starting from infant and up through 6th grades and also for group categories. The first place of each individual category was then judged for the overall Miss Mary $100 prize - which went to Emerson Enneking's awesome witch!
Outside around the courthouse square, the costumed characters and vehicles were arriving and the Hiawatha Middle School marching band could be heard warming up. By 3 p.m., the Afternoon Kiddie Parade kicked off with the Boy Scouts bringing the flags, emergency vehicles, floats, costumed characters, the HMS Band and more.
Following the parade, registration for evening floats began shortly after near the middle school and the Gray family began lining floats up for judging around the high school parking lot and Red Hawk Drive.
Downtown activities included a few vendors and by 5:45 p.m. the Red Hawk Marching Band, accompanied by Color Guard and the Hawkettes Dance Team, performed in front of the grand stand in the 600 block of Oregon. This was a prelude to the crowning of the 2021 Halloween Queen, which was at 6 p.m. This year's Halloween Queen was Miss Seneca Faith Henry, 1st Runner Up Miss Morrill Emma Schilling and Miss Congeniality Miss Sabetha Kendall Edelman.
This year's Grand Marshals were John and Nancy Weingart, who were driven through the parade by Mike Patton, following the members of the American Legion Homer White Post 66 presenting the flags and Bob Sines in his WWII Jeep with fellow veteran John Eicher.
Other traditional entries in the Evening Parade included Mrs. Kreb's flowers, driven by an antique truck from the Romine family. The flowers were sponsored by Main Street Flower Shoppe and laid on Mrs. Krebs' grave following the festivities.
There were nearly 50 entries in this year's Grand Evening Parade, including the Red Hawk Marching Band, who stopped for a performance of the "Ghostbusters" theme in front of the grand stand. There were several amazing floats and other entries including Pyro Flow, special fire-twirling guests, who gave a post-parade performance thanks to the sponsorship of the Diann Mendez Hall Windmeyer family.
The Gray's Spirit of Halloween award for the Afternoon Kiddie Parade went to Sac and Fox Trading Post and Truck Stop and for the Grand Evening Parade went to GNBank. The Grand Champion for the Grand Parade was the Koerperich/Chandler family's Festival of Fools from Hunchback of Notre Dame float. Float prizes for the Grand Parade were sponsored by Freedom Hospice.
In addition to these festivities are other Halloween activities including pumpkin and poster decorating contests - sponsored by McPeak Optometry and Edward Jones, along with the Chamber contests for Haunted House, Horror Photos, Window Painting, a logo contest and next year's theme.
Throughout the month, the Chamber, Historical Society and the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation planned several frightful events to keep residents in the Halloween mood. This included Cemetery Tours, Downtown Walking Tours, Glow on the Go Fun Run, Pumpkin Relay Contest, Monster Maze, Festival of Frights Haunted House and the Witches Night Out along with a Trunk or Treat.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau wanted to thank the Diann Mendez Hall Windmeyer family, Enbridge, Jere Bruning and Freedom Hospice for their financial sponsorships and generosity to help make this year's Frolic traditions possible.
The town of Hiawatha is always looking ahead for future Halloween Frolics to keep the tradition of the oldest Parade in the nation in place. Next year's theme was voted on and will be Hiawatha's Haunted Harvest. Happy planning for the 108th Annual Halloween Frolic!
For additional Frolic photos and judging results see B section of Friday's edition or go to www.hiawathaworldonline.com.
