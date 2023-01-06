The year 2022 was one of recovery from the COVID pandemic and growth in the Hiawatha community.
Looking back, we saw the Hiawatha Community Foundation — which had kicked off its funraising with the 2021 Match Days — flourish and grow beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. A half million dollars has been raised over 2 years to support nearly 3 dozen local organizations and projects.
The community saw the Championship Sports Complex start to take shape — a good of whose funds were filtered through the Hiawatha Community Foundation as tax deductible donations. The Hiawatha Softball and Baseball Club held a groundbreaking ceremony for an indoor sports facility — the first phase of the three-part complex — in late summer and by the end of the year a structure was in place with plans of opening by March.
The town brightened up a bit with two amazing new murals painted on the sides of two buildings. The first mural — on the side side of the old Maple Lanes Bowling Alley — is a beacon to welcome people to town with a “Welcome to HIAWATHA” featuring little bits of Hiawatha and the surrounding community in each letters of the town. This includes the National Guard, Halloween, agriculture, the Clock Tower and more.
Another mural — by these same Kansas City based mural artists — popped up downtown in the 900 block of Oregon on the east side of a building owned by Dan Lierz that houses Shelter Insurance and Waddell & Reed Financial Services. This mural pays homage to the history of Hiawatha with a steam engine, colorful maple trees and the original gas lamp posts.
The community — who still misses it’s beloved Dairy Queen from years past — suddenly had a huge craving for ice cream with the opening of two shops downtown. First, S&S Ice Cream opened at Fifth and Oregon in May on the side of Randy’s Bait Shop and in June The Hiawatha Creamery opened downtown in the old Napa building. The building had long ago — in the 1800s — housed an old-fashioned creamery, among other businesses. These ice cream shops became the hot spots of the summer as residents went to cool down after ball games for some fun family time.
Hiawatha also saw a mayoral election that brought four candidates to the primary election as Mayor Bil Collins retired after nearly 30 years with the city. Two candidates made it to the General Election — both were city commissioners, Brian Shefferd and Becky Shamburg. The two addressed many issues within the city and the election process generated a lot of interest. Shamburg ended up as the ultimate winner, slated to take office at Monday night’s meeting. Shefferd will remain as a city commissioner.
In addition, three people vied for a city commission position, showing the interest in city government was growing. David Middendorf won re-election for his seat on the commission.
In other local news, several middle school and high school athletic teams saw much success — including volleyball and girls basketball. The cross country team made a trip to state — nothing new around these parts — but for the first time in a long time, the entire varsity team hit the podium and returned with a third place trophy. At the middle school level, the girls volleyball and basketball teams also saw much success, securing league championships.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, along with the Hiawatha Parks & Recreation continued to plan events to offer everything from entertainment to spooky fun to youth recreational teams to giant festivals to 5Ks for the residents. Never a dull moment in Hiawatha!
Among some of these events included the much anticipated Maple Leaf Festival, which brought in more than 60 vendors, food trucks, the Children’s Discovery Museum, inflatables, a magician and live music featuring several local artists. Among the musicians who performed in the late-September festival was True North — who just released their latest album and wowed the crowd.
Another event that has been pleasing the crowd for more than 100 years is the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic. The 108th frolic did not disappoint with a full slate of activities that included the costume contests, Kids and Grand Parades, along with cemetery tours and a Festival of Frights.
Those are just a few of the year’s highlights. Let’s take a glance back at some of the headlines for each month.
January
January brought about some concern with the city as the commission was accused of a Kansas Open Meetings Act violation. In other news a local family went on a mission trip to Mexico to build houses and a former Hiawatha resident — Savannah Domann — was killed in a St. Joseph, Mo. accident. Hiawatha senior Nirvana Petersen was an All-State music selection.
February
Latchkey celebrated 30 years providing after school care for elementary age students at it’s United Methodist Church location. The Hiawatha Chamber gave it’s annual awards with Dr. Jordan Haedt earning Business of the Year at its yearly dinner held at the Fisher Center. Rogue Tacos expanded to offer coffer and the Robinson Melodrama celebrated 54 years of Melodramas.
March
The Hiawatha Middle School Science Olympiad team was statebound this month. Northeast band True North announced the release of its new album and that they would start touring again after a few year hiatus. The Bread Bowl earned the title of the “Best Pie on US 36 Highway,” and the Headliners earned a trophy at a show choir festival at Platte County High School.
Hiawatha’s Coach Brady Jasper was a Coach of the Year finalist and the Robinson Lions presented the Community Hero Award to Richard Kreiensieck. Ruby Slippers Goat Rescue continues to provide refuge to goats and the City of Hiawatha was found to be in violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act, with a small fine for the violation and a requirement for the entire commission to undergo KOMA training. Some of the commissioners personally paid the fine, so there was no expense for the city government.
April
The county received the Platinum AAA Community Safety Award and the Friends of the Library brought in a Mark Twain actor for a special event. Local Doctor Julie Rosa reflects on her time in the United Arab Emeritus for international medicine and the county continued wind energy discussions.
A local family rescues draft horses and the USD 415 School Board announces the hire of new elementary school principal Danielle Dierenfeldt. The Hiawatha Community Foundation announces $62,000 in match dollars for its upcoming event and the Chamber brings out Peter Cottontail for the downtown egg hunt. Jackrabbit Coffee celebrates it’s opening with a Chamber ribbon cutting and BB Bros opens downtown.
High school juniors and seniors break out the elegant wear for prom while several music students are statebound, where the entire Concert Choir earned a 1-Outstanding rating.
May
The Hiawatha Forensics team was headed to state and local veterinarian, Dr. Molly Spire is on the road with her mobile vet clinic. S&S Ice Cream opens its doors next to Randy’s Bait Shop and Eternal Hope church celebrates 10 years. Caps off to the Class of 2022. Hiawatha’s track members earn top marks at state track and the community comes out to “Welcome Home Kade” to Kade Pyle, a high school junior who was hospitalized and in rehab for several weeks after an automobile accident in April.
June
In June, Grace Acres Ranch opens its gates to the public for an open farm day, the Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Days event over Memorial Weekend raises more than $220,000 for local organizations, the Hiawatha Farmers Market kicks off the season, a Hiawatha man is sentenced to 3 years in prison for internet pornography trading and Sen. Dennis Pyle announces he is running for governor.
The Hiawatha Creamery celebrates a grand opening at its downtown location in the 700 block of Oregon, owned by the Meiningers and Hinkles. The business is located in renovated old Napa building and features Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream and much more — including an event space.
The City of Hiawatha continues with demolition of derelict houses and the Community Jazz concerts kick off at the courthouse. HP&R dives head first into summer with a full slate of ball games, a Hiawatha man is killed in a motorcycle accident and the first Juneteenth celebration is set for the courthouse lawn. Also in June, Jere Bruning’s tractor collection is the highlight at an event at the Ag Museum.
July
The Brown County Fair kicks off July 9 at the Horton Fairgrounds and Brown County native Giles Lambertson turns novel writer. The county puts in place a Wind Energy Moratorium and the city sets out a plan for city administrator recruitment. Hiawatha swimmers end their summer season with a ton of ribbons and local communities celebrate Independence Day. Walmart and the Bombshells raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network, Cedar Hollow Barns in named HCVB Member of the Month, Legion baseball team is headed to state tourney, a Kickapoo man faces murder charges and famous paranormal researcher Dustin Pari leads a ghost hunt at Hotel Josephine in Holton.
August
August saw the soldiers at the Hiawatha-based 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery Kansas National Guard deployed. The Hiawatha Braves Legion baseball team advances in the state tourney bracket — finishes season just short of finals. Hundreds came out for the annual Hiawatha Police’s event National Night Out, the Ag Museum announces museum projects including the Jere and Patty Bruning Building, the city places new signs honoring John McLendon and a former Hiawatha woman is a murder victim in Nebraska.
August also saw school back in session but not before major parking lot improvements were made at the elementary school. The primary election eliminates two mayoral candidates, work continues on the Keim Travel Plaza at Fairview, the Chamber and Hiawatha Creamery partner for an Ice Cream 5K and a head-on collision results in three fatalities near state line.
September
September headlines include a bicyclist sustained injury after being hit on the highway, the groundbreaking ceremony is held for the Championship Sports Complex, authorities investigate an arson fire of a Sheriff Department vehicle, Clements Welding and Supply LLC buys out Rahe’s Welding, a local veteran is honored with a Quilt of Valor, The Song of the Wolf wood sculpture draws attention and the US Treasure Hunt combines with citywide garage sales the third weekend.
Harvest is well underway in Brown County, Sen. Jerry Moran stops by City Hall for a visit, Little Hands celebrates 10 years with open house and a visit from national USDA officials, the Maple Leaf Festival continues to bring in hundreds for its annual downtown event, the Historical Society’s Heritage Days draws visitors to its Ag Museum.
October
Spooky season is well underway in Hiawatha with the Hiawatha Chamber and the Parks & Recreation sponsoring several events this month that lead up to the 108th Annual Hiawatha Halloween Frolic on Oct. 31.
The Hiawatha Headliners perform for nearly 250 people at its annual Songfest, the Lady Red Hawks continue to roll in the volleyball wins, the Ag Museum hosts its annual old fashioned corn picking day and Wilde Tool celebrates 100 years in operation. New businesses Blue Moon, Jackie O’s Nail Trix and Space of Love celebrate ribbon cuttings and the downtown businesses go together for an evening shopping event Spooktacular Saturday.
Also in the news, two murals highlight the sides of local businesses — one on the south entrance to town and the other in the downtown area — and the Hiawatha maple trees begin to show their grand colors.
Hiawatha’s boys cross country team snags a third place podium finish at the state meet and the Lady Red Hawks finish a stellar season in sub-state semis.
November
The year 2022 is winding down as the community becomes involved in holiday happenings and recovers from the spooky season. Much of the first issue in November features costumed characters and winners, the Halloween Queen, parades, the Rupes as Grand Marshals and many other Frolic related articles and photos.
In other news, a local couple installs a foot bridge in memory of Deloris Ripple, two local retired doctors present on their 6-month hike of the Appalachian Trail, Pederson Seed is named HCVB Member of the Month, local students selected to Northeast District Choir, the City of Hiawatha selects new City Administrator and McCartney Autobody has ribbon cutting with Chamber.
In election news, Shamburg and Middendorf take city commission seats, a Brown County native was inducted into the Farmbroadcaster’s Hall of Fame, the Chamber unveils a new Christmas ornament design and the Jingle Bell Ride rode again. An RV was destroyed in an early morning fire and the annual tradition of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner continues.
December
Hiawatha downtown businesses come together for a Jingle & Mingle event and the county approves a COLA raise for employees. School music groups present a variety of concerts over the month and the HP&R and Chamber have several events including Breakfast With Santa, downtown lighting event and Merry & Bright Night.
The city and school board come together to figure out a solution to the First and Oregon Street stop sign dilemma, Hiawatha basketball teams kick off the season with scrimmages, Stacie’s Dance supports Brown County children with recital “Christmas Dance,” Lions present Helen Melster with Melvin Jones Award, library sponsors Community Art Show, retirement reception for Mayor Bill Collins, middle schoolers participate in Spelling Bee, Heartland Realty Midwest LLC celebrates new location with ribbon cutting and Hiawatha eighth graders secure league championship.
In an end to a several-year battle, the Hiawatha School Board files suit against Beynon Track Company.
The month ended with a huge Siberian cold front that sent Northeast Kansas into -30 to -40 wind chill temperatures, however the temperatures warmed up just in time for the New Year!
Happy New Year and here is to another progressive and successful year in Hiawatha!
