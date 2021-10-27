While the colorful maple leaves have just started falling, it's not too early to start thinking about Christmas.
In fact, organizers of the annual Jingle Bell Ride in Hiawatha have been working on this year's event for several weeks already and just announced the date for the 25th Annual Jingle Bell Ride as Sunday, Nov. 14.
Horse riders from near and far have gathered that day to collect donations of toys for Brown County children. They gather downtown around the Brown County Courthouse square for activities during the morning and then parade up Oregon Street to break into groups and canvass the city to collect toys. The horses and riders are joined by wagons with student and organizations who are helping for the event.
What started as "One Last Ride" for horse enthusiasts has turned into a tradition that has brought in riders from as far away as Ohio. And what started out as just a few contributions has now turned the Jingle Bell Ride into an organization known for helping hundreds of children in Brown County have a little joy on Christmas morning. The goal of the organizers is to see continued growth each year.
Riders will arrive between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for registration with fun activities happening around the courthouse starting at noon. At 2 p.m. will be the Jingle Bell Parade down through town.
Following the ride, horse riders and volunteers will come together for a soup supper.
Donations from the community are needed to support the store that include new unwrapped toys for kids of all ages and financial donations to help purchase needed items. In addition to toys for the children, each family is also given a family bag that includes personal hygiene items, stocking stuffers and diapers, depending on the need and the donations received.
Last year the Jingle Bell ride helped around 90 families and provided toys for about 300 children in Brown County.
Call 741-0861 to make a donation or be placed on the route for pickup on Nov. 14. The Jingle Bell Ride is also a member of the Hiawatha Community Foundation and online donations can also be made through the foundation's website at www.hiawathacf.org. Find the Jingle Bell Ride on Facebook or mail donations to the Jingle Bell Ride, PO Box 434, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
