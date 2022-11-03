While the colorful maple leaves are still gathering in the streets, it’s not too early to start thinking about Christmas.
In fact, organizers of the annual Jingle Bell Ride in Hiawatha have been working on this year’s event for several weeks already and just announced the date for the 26th Annual Jingle Bell Ride as Sunday, Nov. 13.
This year’s Jingle Bell Ride will have some changes — there won’t be any public events around the downtown square this year, but Heather Pilcher with the organization said to watch from your neighborhoods to catch a glimpse of Santa Clause and the decorated teams of horses and wagons.
“We would encourage everyone to be watching for us — we will be parading through the neighborhoods,” she said. “We will go up and down every street to pick up all of our toys.”
Horse riders from near and far have gathered every year for the past 25 to collect donations of toys for Brown County children. What started as “One Last Ride” for horse enthusiasts has turned into a tradition that has brought in riders from as far away as Ohio. And what started out as just a few contributions has now turned the Jingle Bell Ride into an organization known for helping hundreds of children in Brown County have a little joy on Christmas morning. The goal of the organizers is to see continued growth each year.
Donations from the community are needed to support the store that include new unwrapped toys for kids of all ages and financial donations to help purchase needed items. In addition to toys for the children, each family is also given a family bag that includes personal hygiene items, stocking stuffers and diapers, depending on the need and the donations received.
Pilcher said last year the Jingle Bell ride helped around 100 families and about 300 kids last year.
Applications for families can be filled out online through Nov. 4. Follow them on Jingle Bell Ride on Facebook, where a Google form application is posted for online applications. Make sure to “like” the page to get notifications through Facebook.
Stacy’s Dance Academy will once again be supporting the Jingle Bell Ride. The Academy has its Christmas Dance recital on Dec. 3 and admission is one toy to benefit the Jingle Bell Christmas Store.
Anyone wanting to donate toys prior to the ride can drop off at Pemberton Village and Freedom Hospice during weekday hours. Toys can be left on your residential porch if not at home — however Pilcher said make sure to call and get on the list for pick-ups on the day of the ride.
Call 785-741-0861 to make a donation or be placed on the route for pickup on Nov. 14. The Jingle Bell Ride is also a member of the Hiawatha Community Foundation and online donations can also be made through the foundation’s website at www.hiawathacf.org. Find the Jingle Bell Ride on Facebook or mail donations to the Jingle Bell Ride, PO Box 434, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
