Jingle Bell Ride

Hiawatha World archive photo

Hiawatha World archive photo

Santa Claus made an appearance at a Jingle Bell Ride parade in downtown Hiawatha.

 Hiawatha World archive photo

While the colorful maple leaves are still gathering in the streets, it’s not too early to start thinking about Christmas.

In fact, organizers of the annual Jingle Bell Ride in Hiawatha have been working on this year’s event for several weeks already and just announced the date for the 26th Annual Jingle Bell Ride as Sunday, Nov. 13.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.