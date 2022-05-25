The USD 430 School Board met three times in the month of May, holding two special meetings early in the month and their regular monthly meeting later. Over the course of those meetings, the group moved to hire a handful of new staff members and realign the positions of several others.
At the May 3rd Special Meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Ryan Noel, 7th & 8th grade ELA instructor, Horton High School assistant baseball coach, Everest Middle School head boys basketball coach, EMS head Scholar’s Bowl coach, and Joshua Lutz, HHS Social Studies teacher and assistant Junior Class sponsor. After a series of Executive Sessions, the board voted to move Ashley Doramus from 1st grade teacher at Horton Elementary School to Student Interventionist, while also hiring David Losey as the HHS head boys basketball coach.
Ten days later, the board held another Special Meeting, the board held another series of Executive Sessions that lasted an hour, before voting to hire Bryan Hirsch as the new HHS Social Studies teacher. On the 18th, at the regular meeting of the USD 430 Board, there was a vote to accept the resignation, with regrets, of bus driver Pat McAfee. Later in the meeting, the board voted to approve the hiring of student workers Noah Thorpe and Amaya Boller.
The board recognized students from the HHS band, choir, art program, FBLA, forensics and FFA/Skills for their qualifications in State competitions. The group also voted to accept a Change Order for the bond project, which included a mini split in the HES kitchen and two extra doors at EMS. Also approved was a renewal of a deal with Taher for food service, a request to use a bus for Alumni weekend tours, concrete bids and work orders for concrete, building schedules and an early graduation request for Leah Prohaska for the fall of 2022.
