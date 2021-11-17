The USD 430 School Board met last week, voting to extend the contract of Superintendent Jason Cline through the 2023-24 school year.
The decision came after several Executive Sessions, when the board also voted to post a part-time College/Career Advisor position for the 2022-23 school year, as well as to hire Nicole Lobdell as the District Treasurer, Impact Aid Representative, Food Service Representative and the representative to apply for Federal funds.
The meeting opened with a portion of time set aside for comments on Impact Aid, but closed without comment. Cline reported to the board that the school district will receive Kansas Can Star recognition, which will be posted on the school’s website, and also that some ESSER funds will be used to increase professional development for teachers. Cline also discussed the bus grant the district applied for, sharing that the bus the group used for the application would not meet the grant qualifications due to total mileage and rotation. The board voted to collect bids for a different bus.
Returning to a previous discussion on the Horton High School Athletic Director position, the board voted to post a part-time AD position for the 2022-23 school year. There was also some talk of whether to post a position to replace the retiring 4th grade teacher, due to a small class size next year—but the board voted to go ahead with posting the position. The group also voted to accept a bid of $33,880 from Hiawatha Ford for the purchase of a new transit van, as well as to accept two $500 donations from the Everest Christian Church for the EMS and HHS. The board also agreed to adopt the Offering for sale of general obligation bonds.
In other business, the board voted to approve the Consent Agenda, which included $420,080.39, payroll of $296,731.50, along with hiring substitutes Peyton Haynes and Beth Jenson and accepting the resignation of Lindsay Matthias as the EMS Cheer Sponsor following the completion of the 2021-22 cheer season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.