The USD 430 School Board met for their final regular meeting of 2021 last Wednesday, and the board approved several new hires for the 2022-2023 school year.
In a return to previous discussions of the Horton High School Athletic Director position, Nick Dowell was hired as the AD for next year. Marissa Blanton was hired as an HHS secretary, with Gary Sorenson hired as the HHS College and Career Advisor, Julie Geiger coming on as an HHS 9th and 10th grade ELA teacher and Mikaela Lehew picked up as a Horton Elementary School Kindergarten teacher. Cole Bottom was approved as a substitute teacher as part of the group’s Consent Agenda earlier in the meeting.
The board also voted to approve revised policies recommended by KASB, as well as to remove the attendance component of the Finals Opt-Out policy at the high school. Superintendent Jason Cline discussed several issues with the board. The district will not apply for the KPP Grant after visiting with the state and determining that the grant would not benefit the school. Cline informed the board that the district will receive the Patterson Grant, and will use the funds for outside seating areas at each of the schools.
Marc Pisacka of Union State Bank was present at the meeting, and presented the 1st Quarter Best of the Best awards. The student recipient was HHS student Trevor Walkup, and the teacher recipient was EMS Social Studies teacher Bailey Lanter.
Superintendent Cline, as well as Board President Jason Selland, each thanked Board Members Jamie Bottom and Jacob Bruning for their service on the board, as their terms are set to expire. The board also credited Mark Vittetoe for taking kids to Honor Band and finding opportunities for students to participate in, along with Hunter Speer for his work with the EMS wrestling program and Ryan Noel for helping with HHS basketball while the coach was away. The board also accepted the resignations of Joy Brown as HHS secretary and Staci Hammersmith as Title I tutor.
