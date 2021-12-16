Hiawatha has its very own Clark Griswold.
Drive by 304 Choctaw and get the full effect of Karl and Kathy Kliewer’s holiday extravaganza — Christmas Vacation style.
Karl Kliewer is a fan of the Chevy Chase movie that came out in 1983 and depicts Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold — a hard-working average American father who wants to have the true family Christmas celebration with everyone invited to his house. Lots of fun Chevy Chase antics arise, but a focal point is the house, where Clark decorated the house with “250 strands of lights, 100 individual bulbs per strand, for a grand total of 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights.”
Karl Kliewer may not have quite that many lights in his yard, but he comes close. The Kliewers moved to this house in December of 2001 and he said it was so close to Christmas time that he didn’t decorate a lot that year. Every year he put out a few more decorations and then one Christmas, about 15 years ago, Kathy came home with two inflatables.
“I had never seen those before and thought it was pretty neat,” he said. “They were 8 feet tall and all you had to do was plug them in!”
From there a true Clark Griswold was born. Every year they have added to their festive yard and are up to 9 inflatables among numerous other decorations. He said some inflatables along the way had to be replaced, due to wind and other weather issues that caused some damage.
Karl said he has a repair kit to patch the inflatables, replace lights but sometimes he has to say “forget it.”
One very large inflatable Santa over 12 feet tall stands near his back tree line and Karl said his lights had burned out long ago, so he just shines a spotlight on him and that works just fine. Santa is so tall that the wind catches him, so he ties him to a large tree stake to keep him stationary.
Kathy said she always knows what to buy her husband and after Christmas hits the sales to find lights and other decorations to add to the yard — or to replace something that has become weathered. Her most recent acquisitions were inflatables that paid homage to Christmas Vacation — the Griswold car with Christmas tree was added last year and this year she came home with Cousin Eddie’s RV.
The Kliewer yard slowly comes alive around 5 o’clock, but Karl said each of the sets of lights and inflatables are set to dusk, so as the sunlight diminishes each one comes on at a different time depending upon how the sun hits it.
Throughout the Kliewer yard you can find not only Christmas Vacation decorations — which the fried cat display came from a friend — but Disney and other traditional Christmas decorations as well. He has an inflatable of the traditional red truck toting a Christmas tree next to a countdown inflatable. Since Karl is a retired math teacher he likes to use math equations to add to his countdown. Such as 4 squared equals 16 days left until Christmas!
Karl also has the traditional manger scene on the east side of the house with a spotlight.
“We can’t forget the that,” he said.
Just like Clark Griswold, finding enough plug ins can be a challenge. He starts his decorations in October with the countdown inflatable first. Then every weekend he spends 10-15 hours working on the yard until everything is out by Thanksgiving.
He also has notebook that he details where everything was placed each year.
“And where it was plugged in,” he said. “That’s pretty important.”
Karl, who is part of the Christmas Vacation Facebook Fan Club, reminisced about last year’s present — a conversation with Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo from the movie through Zoom.
“That was really fun,” he said.
He also likes to share Christmas Vacation quotes on Facebook as well, posting photos from around his yard.
The best part about going all out with lights and decorations is sharing Christmas with everyone who drives by. The Kliewers are gearing up for this week’s upcoming Merry and Bright Night, sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, from 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Everyone is encouraged to Deck the Halls with lights and decorations and drive around to see the town.
Karl said anyone driving by his yard that night might be seeing the jolly old elf himself, along with a few of Santa’s helpers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.