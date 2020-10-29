The people of Hiawatha have shown a dedication to tradition with keeping the Halloween Frolic alive.
Started in 1914 by an elderly widow, Mrs. Elizabeth Krebs, who had lost three of her four children at a young age, the Halloween Frolic has persevered through major obstacles.
Can you imagine what the world was like during the first and second World Wars, the Depression, Korea, Vietnam, pandemics and many other eras in history. I imagine the Halloween Frolic was low on the totem pole of priorities, but according to the Hiawatha World archives, Halloween was celebrated in some form or another.
Including this year — 2020, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One year that many people think the Frolic was canceled was in 1991, when a major ice storm paralyzed Northeast Kansas on Halloween day. I was a new reporter at the Hiawatha Daily World that year and helped cover the day’s events. I remember walking from place to place that day around the square for photos and the rain soaking me. By mid-afternoon it was turning to ice.
However, the kids and business costume contest entries were judged early that afternoon and as you can see by the attached photo — the Halloween Queen was crowned in a ceremony in the Brown County Historical Society’s Memorial Auditorium at 1 p.m. that day.
The Afternoon Parade was canceled and the evening parade was postponed until Monday, Nov. 4 when floats were asked to line up between Fourth and Eighth Streets, asked to “parade” down the street and be judged.
That’s a parade folks.
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau Board President Kate Miller said the city and Chamber made all the effort in the world to ensure the traditions set forth by Elizabeth Krebs in 1914 still happened — the events were just spread out and maybe didn’t have as much participation (the article from 1991 said 10 floats were judged) but they happened. A few residents have questioned whether the 1991 ice storm caused a break in the more than 100 year tradition, but the Chamber says no.
Hiawatha still has the longest running national Halloween Parade and Frolic.
Fast forward to Halloween Frolic 2020. The COVID-19 has put many communities and events at a standstill, but Miller said the board worked hard to have most of the same events — some virtually and some in person. This includes the crowning of the Halloween Queen and an evening parade that is spread out throughout town, rather than just downtown, with floats, decorated vehicles, a grand marshal, Honor Guard, police and much more.
Mrs. Krebs’ tradition lives on!
