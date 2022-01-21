The Dvoraks are a family with a mission.
The rural Hiawatha family of 7 that includes parents Jason and Nancy, along with 5 children — Jocelyn, 19, Taylor, 16, Brooke, 13, Bailey, 10 and Orrin, 6 — spent the Christmas season spreading God’s love in Mexico. They were part of a team, that also included Jason’s mother Betty, which was sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Hiawatha, along the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ of Horton and Eternal Hope Church of Hiawatha.
The Dvoraks loaded up two vehicles and left for McAllen, Texas early on Christmas morning. This is where they met others who were part of their mission group and crossed the border into Mexico on the evening of the 26th. Jason was pulling a trailer with his truck and they also took the family van, loaded with household supplies that a Mexico family could use in their home — the new home that the Dvorak team was building.
The mission group is called Homes for the Homeless, sponsored by a larger organization Strategic Alliance, which also oversees other mission groups including Escuela Viva! — an education ministry that sponsors students financially and is working to build a new middle school for the students who live there. The focus of the overall ministry are the residents of the border town Reynosa, Mexico — which has a population of nearly 1 million people.
Strategic Alliance started Homes for the Homeless in 1993 when a missionary couple visited an area on the edge of Reynosa, Mexico — called the Colonia. What the missionaries found were families who had settled in what was a trash dump where the government had allowed them to dwell, using scraps of lumber, tin, cardboard and other items found there to make a shelter. There was no electricity, no water at this time.
The diet of the people who live there consists of beans, rice, corn tortillas and occasionally the meat of a chicken which was raised in their yard. Jason said that to raise any money at all, many rummage through the dump for items to sell, wear and sometimes eat. Others make homemade donkey-driven carts through the city picking up garbage they could use.
Jason said some labor in factories — but it’s not like a U.S. factory with an average wage of $15 an hour.
“A typical factory job pays $7.16 American dollars per day in Mexico,” Jason said, noting that the price of food is similar to that in America.
Following the visit by the missionaries, the “Homes for the Homeless” mission was born and since that time more than 2,500 homes have been built in the Colonia for families there. The homes, while not necessarily kits, are all similar in structure and size — measuring 12 foot by 20 foot about the size of an American garden shed with one large open room on the main floor and an 8-foot long loft bedroom with entrance obtained by a built-in ladder. Families of 7-8 people will live there.
Jason said all of the lumber and supplies are delivered to the Colonia, waiting on the teams who arrive to build them.
Originally, the houses were built on wood frames on concrete blocks, but those would rot and he said those in recent years are placed on concrete slabs. Instructions have been created and laminated to be provided to each team.
“Literally, stick a master builder with any team and anyone can build these,” Jason said.
The church members and other sponsors donate items for the home, such as housewares, bedding and more. Financial donations are also given to help fund the trip and purchase the items that are difficult to take across the border — including bicycles for the residents to use as transportation.
The entire house-building process takes about 3 days, Jason said. Teams stay at a hotel in Reynosa, where they gather for breakfast and dinner everyday, along with worship. They eat lunch at the Colonia and Jason said often the residents bring them food such as tamales or other items they make. He said it’s so heartwarming the welcome they get from the people who live there — willing to share whatever they have when they literally have nothing.
“What they give back to us — I am always in awe of that,” he said.
Another mission that Strategic Alliance tries to help with is with the migrant camp. Jason said the immigration system is so broken — that immigrants come from all over the country to cross the border on the Rio Grande into the U.S. However, even at times when the U.S. administration says the border is open, there are still obstacles. He said often there is a wait time of anywhere from 2-8 years to get paperwork completed. Also considered are the costs for these immigrants — to the government and for the cartel, which can amount to thousands.
Most immigrants don’t have the money and so have settled in a migrant camp called “Mercy on the Border,” in the middle of the city.
“There are like 3,000 living in the space the size of our courthouse lawn,” he said.
Some immigrants still attempt to cross the border without paying and some end up paying with their lives.
Jason said that where their teams are placed in the Colonia working on homes they can see the Rio Grande. He said they have seen immigrants cross the Rio Grande on rafts and drift up defined trails on the river banks on the U.S. side of the river.
This year marks 13 years of visits from Hiawatha-area residents — including the Dvoraks. Jason said they first went in 2009 with other members of the First Baptist Church, whose members help to sponsor the team with donations of finances and other items. He said they haven’t gone every year, but this Christmas was his eighth trip. One year it was just him representing his family, as they had just had a new baby at home. There are also other times a year when teams from all over the U.S. go and Jason said they have also gone in the spring for a mission trip as well.
“But the Christmas trip is the big one,” he said.
Jason and Nancy explained that their family also supports missions in the United States, but helping the families in Mexico hits close to their hearts as the residents of the Colonia have very few chances at a obtaining even the basic needs that many Americans take for granted.
“In the United States if you are poor, there are government programs and options and ways to help,” she said. “There, they have no food, no shelter and no options.”
“They are down at the river eating dead frogs because they are hungry,” Jason added.
There are many ways to get involved with Homes for the Homeless, or any other mission sponsored by Strategic Alliance. The Dvoraks said they couldn’t have gone to Mexico without the support of people within those churches.
Jason explained there is a cost of $5,000 for each house kit, which includes a bed, heater, foundation and everything to build the house. Each team consists of 10-15 people and they are responsible for raising the funds for that house.
“We have gone twice without enough funds to buy the house, but we built a donated house,” he said. “There are also a lot of ways to fund raise. A lot of people want to give and help, but can’t make the trip themselves.”
Anyone wanting to travel to Mexico will also need a passport, and those are good for 10 years. He said the hotel costs $599 a person, which includes all meals and transportation to the Colonia. Above and beyond that, it’s a person’s own responsibility to get to McAllen, Texas. He said many fly in there, but his family always drives in order to bring donated items and several volunteers. He estimated the trip cost around $400 in fuel for one vehicle.
After more than a decade of participating in the mission trips to build houses for families in the Colonia, the Dvoraks said they have developed many long-lasting relationships and keep in contact with people they have met. While the language barrier can be a challenge, they work on both sides to overcome it.
“The amount of heart these people have -the relationships we build down there, that’s what drives us to go,” he said. “Our kids don’t just enjoy it — they love it.”
He said their groups are wholeheartedly welcomed by the residents of the Colonia, and while the nearby presence of the Cartel is concerning, he said their groups have never been bothered by them.
“We leave them alone and they leave us alone,” he said. “They actually like what we are doing.”
As a Christian, Nancy said she feels the trip is “rejuvenating” to her soul and she sees it as a way to reach out, and a way to follow God’s direction to “go and make disciples.”
“When God says go you go and don’t ask questions,” she said. “We are so close to God down there in a way that we don’t get here. We grow spiritually so much — we are helping them, but it also feeds us at the same time. We are surrounded by doers — there are no naysayers. Everybody is ready to get busy and be busy. There is so much of God’s spirit there.”
Nancy said there are always ways to help — “we are the feet, others can be the hands.”
“Some are too scared and limit themselves at what they can accomplish,” she said.
Jason added that jumping in with Strategic Alliance’s “Homes for the Homeless” is easy, as it is a professional group and their mission is very apparent.
“We have tried to go other places and it never pans out, so we go to Mexico,” he said.
For more information about the mission work “Homes For the Homeless” go to www.strategicalliance.org or find Dvorak’ Mexico Missions on Facebook and ask to join the group. Once joined, those interested can message the Dvoraks for information on how they can be a part of the missionary work there. Also on the Strategic Alliance website are ways a person can sponsor a child.
