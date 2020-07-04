The sky was lit up on July 3 and 4th as several local communities celebrated the Fourth of July with fireworks.
Hiawatha celebrated the night of Friday, July 3 with a fireworks celebration along Windmill Lane for the many local people who came out for the event. Also Friday night were fireworks in Everest and Sabetha.
While the Fourth of July has always brought about a big celebration in Robinson that included a pancake breakfast, Nail Keg Derby, parade, ice cream social and fireworks, the Robinson Lions Club announced that this year's celebration would be canceled due to COVID-19.
However, Horton went ahead with some of their festivities that included a fishing derby, boat parade, live music and fireworks on Mission Lake. Highland and Bern were also local communities that had fireworks and other festivities on Saturday for the Fourth of July.
