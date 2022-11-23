While it seems that the leaves had barely had time to fall and the dust is still settling on our Halloween festivities, in reality the holidays are just around the corner and it’s really beginning to look a lot like Christmas around these parts.
With that in mind, there are several local community events planned to help people celebrate the holidays with their families.
Holiday Parade of Lights in Falls City – Friday, Nov. 25
The Falls City Chamber Main Street is presenting Holiday Parade of Lights downtown on Stone Street on Friday, Nov. 25, with festivities starting at 6 p.m. Join the holiday fun with shopping, cookies and cocoa, carolers and Santa Claus along with the Lighted Christmas Parade. Santa will arrive on his sleigh at the end of the parade and greet children at his house at the Mini Park. For more information visit fallscityareachamber.com.
Highland Snowflake Festival – Friday, Nov. 25
Highland Pride is inviting the community to the 10th Annual Snowflake Festival starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. Santa will be at Degginger Park for the tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. and parents can take photos with their children. The community is invited to the Community Tree Lighting Ceremony. There will be refreshments available at the concession stand and Santa’s elf will be at the mailbox in the park to help kids mail letters to Santa. Follow the jolly old elf to the Senior Center following for photos and other activities.
Sabetha Christmas Parade and Window Opening — Friday, Nov. 25
The Sabetha Chamber has announced a Christmas Parade and Window Opening with a visit from Santa Claus on Friday, Nov. 25. The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. downtown and children can visit with Santa from 6-8 p.m. at City Hall, after he lights the community Christmas tree at 6 p.m. by the UBT drive-up window. Children also are welcome to drop letters in his mailbox inside City Hall. Two of Santa’s reindeer will be at the southeast corner of Main and 11th streets, near Aberle Ford and children can also take photos at Santa’s sleigh from 6-8 p.m. An Angel Tree for the elderly will be located in City Hall. First United Methodist Church will offer a Live Nativity and there will be caroling.
Sabetha is also planning a Homes Tour from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 — the afternoon prior to the Window Opening. Featured homes include Doug and Shannon Garrett, 1208 Main St.; Greg and Jamie Straham — 400 Parkview Dr.; Mike and Diane Strahm-Hidden Pearl Inn, 2576 X Rd. and Carl and Holly Wisdom Home -The Vintage Butterfly, 2314 Timberlane Dr.
Hiawatha Lighting Ceremony-Santa Comes to Town — Saturday, Nov. 26
Join the HCVB, Santa Claus and the Junior Master of Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Brown County Courthouse for the turning on of the lights downtown! Photos with Santa are available as well!
The Junior Master of Ceremonies — Austin and Ashlynn Hasenohr, who were nominated by the public and voted on by Chamber members — will be turning on the lights. Shop local to any downtown businesses open for the occasion.
Horton Night of Lights – Saturday, Nov. 26
The community of Horton in south Brown County is planning its annual Night of Lights. Businesses are encouraged to decorate their store fronts for a chance at a prize. Festivities continue at 5 p.m. at the Four Corners with Santa’s arrival and tree lighting, followed by food and gifts at the Civic Center.
Robinson Christmas Melodrama —
Dec. 2-3
The Robinson Lions Club is planning their first ever Christmas Melodrama at the Bird Cage Theatre in downtown Robinson. The show is called “Rollin’ in Dough in Mistletoe,” or “Don’t Crack Jingle Bell Rock” by Marietta Slater.
The Christmas Melodrama performances are set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Admission is $5, which will be given as a Christmas gift to a local organization — the recipient will be announced at the show. There will not be any food or drinks served at the Christmas Melodrama — just lots of Christmas cheer to brighten your spirits.
Call Charlene Chellew at 785-547-6244 to reserve a table, or a seat or for more information — including on whether the Robinson Community Center will be serving a meal prior to each performance.
Stacie’s Dance presents “Christmas Dance”
Stacie’s Dance Academy is presenting their Christmas recital “Christmas Dance” at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Hiawatha High School. This is the academy’s annual benefit for the Brown County Christmas Store. Admission is a new unwrapped toy that is donated to the Brown County Christmas Store.
Horton Luminaries – Sunday, Dec. 4
Members of South Brown County churches are making plans to stage the 29th outdoor Luminaries over a 10-block area in downtown Horton on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 5:30-7 p.m. Volunteers will don appropriate Biblical costumes to tell the story of Christ’s life from the prophecy of Isaiah to the crucifixion, resurrection and ascension of Jesus, depicting 15 different events from Christ’s life in this Festival of Lights.
The public is invited to drive their vehicles through the route that will be illuminated by 1300 candles (luminaries) and view the scenes. A route guide which indicates all of the scenes will be handed out at the beginning of the drive that begins at 14th and Central and which ends at 14th and First Avenue East. The Luminaries are sponsored by the South Brown County Ministerial Association (SBCMA. It is recommended to stay in your vehicles. This is a free event, however donations will be accepted to support the SBCMA ministries. In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled – listen to KNZA 103.9 or call 785-486-2286.
Jingle & Mingle — Thursday, Dec. 8
Join the Hiawatha businesses for Jingle & Mingle from 3:30-6:30 p.m. for a downtown Christmas event that includes caroling, refreshments, prizes and much more. The Hiawatha Chamber and downtown businesses are heading up this event that includes a stop at the Chamber office, Blue Byrds, Hiawatha Creamery, Jr’s Place, Just For You Jewelry & Gifts, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Sarah Kathryn’s and Wright’s Eclectibles.
Caroling from 4-5 p.m. by the Hiawatha Headliners vocal group and from 5-6 p.m. inside Rainbow Communications by Matthew Kleopfer Family-Harmony Hill.
Fairview Lights Up — Thursday, Dec. 8
Fairview Lights Up is back from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Santa will be at Van’s Electric and there will be many activities starting at the Fairview Community Center.
Breakfast With Santa/Candy Cane Hunt — Saturday, Dec. 10
Mark your calendars for a visit with Santa Claus and a hunt for his lost candy canes on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Fisher Center gym. Join HP&R and the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau in searching for Santa’s lost candy canes. This is a free community event for kids age toddler to 4th grade. Groups will meet at the Fisher Center at the following times: 9 a.m. — Toddler/Preschool; 9:20 a.m. — Kind-1st; 9:40 a.m. — 2nd-4th; 10 a.m. — Special Needs All Ages.
After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for breakfast and photos. The hunts will take place near the walking trail by the Fisher Center. Call 742-7176 to register your family.
TUBACHRISTMAS — Sunday, Dec. 11
The HCVB is carrying on the tradition started so many years ago by the Speidel family on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Brown County Courthouse in the first floor foyer with TUBACHRISTMAS. Performance at 4 p.m. and open to the public. Musicians — those who play euphoniums and tubas are invited — will meet at 1 p.m. for practice. Contact Jarod Estrada at jestrada@usd415.org for more information.
Merry and Bright Night – Saturday, Dec. 17
The HCVB is once again planning the Merry and Bright Night for Saturday, Dec. 17 and is asking local residents to go all out in decorating their houses and businesses.
The HCVB will create a map for its social media and on Saturday, Dec. 17, they are asking those signed up to have their lights on and decorations out from 6-9:30 p.m. Follow the map around the community and turn on some Christmas tunes while you are at it!
Anyone who doesn’t have lights but want to add to the cheer can still sign up and place a Santa in their windows for people to spy as they travel around the community. The HCVB welcomes lights and displays in the country as well. Contact the HCVB at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or 785-742-7136 to be placed on the map.
Anyone wanting to add a community holiday event to our calendar, email joeymay@npgco.com.
