The holidays are just around the corner and it’s really beginning to look a lot like Christmas around these parts.
With that in mind, there are several local community events planned to help people celebrate the holidays with their families.
'Count on Christmas' - Saturday, Dec. 4
"Count on Christmas" special holiday dance production by Stacie's Dance Academy - to benefit the Brown County Jingle Bell Christmas Store, will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Hiawatha High School auditorium.
Admission is a new toy for the Christmas store. Last year's event was canceled, and Stacie Newell said she is thrilled to be able to have the show this year.
Horton Luminaries – Sunday, Dec. 5
Members of South Brown County churches are making plans to stage the 29th outdoor Luminaries over a 10-block area in downtown Horton on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 5:30-7 p.m Volunteers will don appropriate Biblical costumes to tell the story of Christ’s life from the prophecy of Isaiah to the crucifixion, resurrection and ascension of Jesus, depicting 15 different events from Christ’s life in this Festival of Lights. The public is invited to drive their vehicles through the route that will be illuminated by 1300 candles (luminaries) and view the scenes. A route guide which indicates all of the scenes will be handed out at the beginning of the drive that begins at 14th and Central and which ends at 14th and First Avenue East. The Luminaries are sponsored by the South Brown County Ministerial Association (SBCMA. It is recommended to stay in your vehicles. This is a free event, however donations will be accepted to support the SBCMA ministries. In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled – listen to KNZA 103.9 or call 785-486-2286.
Fairview Lights Up - Thursday, Dec. 9
Fairview Lights Up is back for 2021from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. Santa will be at Van's Electric and there will be many activities starting at the Fairview Community Center. In addition to the Poker Run starting at the center that will send participants to 5 local businesses, the Center itself will be bustling with vendors, nativities, and food by the Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club and the United Church of Christ. It will be a night of fellowship and food in Fairview!
Breakfast With Santa/Candy Cane Hunt - Saturday, Dec. 11
Mark your calendars for a visit with Santa Claus and a hunt for his lost candy canes on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Fisher Center gym. Join HP&R and the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau in searching for Santa’s lost candy canes. This is a free community event for kids age toddler to 4th grade. Groups will meet at the Fisher Center at the following times: 9 a.m. — Toddler/Preschool; 9:20 a.m. — Kind-1st; 9:40 a.m. — 2nd-4th; 10 a.m.-Special Needs Toddler-4th.
After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for breakfast and photos. The hunts will take place near the walking trail by the Fisher Center. Call 742-7176 to register your family.
TUBACHRISTMAS - Saturday, Dec. 11
The Merry TUBACHRISTMAS in Hiawatha will carry on. Hiawatha schools band instructor Jarod Estrada is teaming up with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau to carry on a tradition started many years ago by Jerry and Carol Speidel. The event will be at noon on the first floor of the courthouse with practices of tubas and other euphoniums starting by 10 a.m. Public is invited. David Reiter, band director at Mound City, Mo., will return as conductor.
Merry and Bright Night – Saturday, Dec. 18
The HCVB is once again planning the Merry and Bright Night for Saturday, Dec. 18 and is asking local residents to go all out in decorating their houses and businesses.
The HCVB will create a map and on Saturday, Dec. 18, they are asking those signed up to have their lights on and decorations out from 6-9:30 p.m. Follow the map around the community and turn on some Christmas tunes while you are at it!
Anyone who doesn’t have lights but want to add to the cheer can still sign up and place a Santa in their windows for people to spy as they travel around the community. The HCVB welcomes lights and displays in the country as well.
Anyone wanting to add a community holiday event to our calendar, email joeymay@npgco.com.
