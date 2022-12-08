Christmas season is in full swing this month with several community events for the family!
Check out these local events, sponsored by local organizations such as the Hiawatha Chamber and Hiawatha Parks and Recreation along with others.
Breakfast With Santa/Candy Cane Hunt — Saturday, Dec. 10
Mark your calendars for a visit with Santa Claus and a hunt for his lost candy canes on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Fisher Center gym. Join HP&R and the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau in searching for Santa’s lost candy canes. This is a free community event for kids age toddler to 4th grade. Groups will meet at the Fisher Center at the following times: 9 a.m. — Toddler/Preschool; 9:20 a.m. — Kind-1st; 9:40 a.m. — 2nd-4th; 10 a.m.-Special Needs 6th and younger.
After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for breakfast and photos. The hunts will take place near the walking trail by the Fisher Center. Call 742-7176 to register your family.
Reindeer Run — Dec. 10
The Hiawatha Parks & Rec Reindeer Run is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.. on Saturday, Dec. 10 — following the Candy Cane Hunt — at the walking trail. Register now for this fun run around the trail — just a quick loop and you’ll be on your merry way! There is an entry fee and everyone who registers by Dec. 7 will get a free pair of reindeer antlers to wear during the run. The first 25 will receive finisher medals. Register by calling 742-7176 or stop by the HP&R office at the Fisher Center.
TUBACHRISTMAS — Sunday, Dec. 11
The HCVB is carrying on the tradition started so many years ago by the Speidel family on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Brown County Courthouse in the first floor foyer with TUBACHRISTMAS. Performance at 5 p.m. and open to the public (note change in time). Musicians — those who play euphoniums and tubas are invited — will meet at 1 p.m. for practice. Contact Jarod Estrada at jestrada@usd415.org for more information.
Merry and Bright Night – Saturday, Dec. 17
The HCVB is once again planning the Merry and Bright Night for Saturday, Dec. 17 and is asking local residents to go all out in decorating their houses and businesses.
The HCVB will create a map for its social media and on Saturday, Dec. 17, they are asking those signed up to have their lights on and decorations out from 6-9:30 p.m. Follow the map around the community and turn on some Christmas tunes while you are at it!
Anyone who doesn’t have lights but want to add to the cheer can still sign up and place a Santa in their windows for people to spy as they travel around the community. The HCVB welcomes lights and displays in the country as well. Contact the HCVB at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or 785-742-7136 to be placed on the map.
Letters to Santa
Letters To and From Santa: Don’t forget your letter to Santa! Stop by the Fisher Center through Dec. 16 to drop off a letter to Santa in the Christmas mailbox by the front doors! Include a stamp and return address with your letter!
Anyone wanting to add a community holiday event to our calendar, email joeymay@npgco.com.
