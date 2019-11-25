It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in this neck of the woods.
Several local groups and businesses are getting ready for the holiday season. Check out the following local schedule to make plans for your family!
Friday, Nov. 29 – Highland Snowflake Festival: Highland's Annual Snowflake Festival will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 29 from 5-7 p.m. This is a family event with lots of activities: kids can visit with Santa, enjoy Christmas music, lots of photo ops, games, crafts, cupcake decorating, sleigh rides, etc. The festival is held in Degginger Park and the Senior Center. Be at the Park at 5:30 for the tree lighting ceremony. For a freewill offering, you can warm-up with a bowl of homemade soup or a hot dog offered by the Highland 4-H Clover Patch Club. Highland PRIDE and the Highland Lions Club welcome all to enjoy this fun-filled family evening.
Saturday, Nov. 30 - Christmas lighting with Santa in Hiawatha: Join the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau as Santa comes downtown on a fire truck as the Jr. Masters of Ceremony switch on the downtown lights in Hiawatha. Come to the Brown County Historical Society at 6 p.m., where Santa will greet children and parents have an opportunity to take photos, enjoy some hot chocolate and festivities.
Saturday, Nov. 30 – Annual Christmas Night of Lights: Sponsored by Horton Chamber and Reinvent Horton, the Annual Christmas Night of Lights starts at 5 p.m. at the corner of Eighth and Central in HOrton for a tree lighting and Christmas carols. Other events to follow. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. at the 4 corners by the big Christmas Tree on 8th St and Central Ave. Santa will arrive, and a few Christmas Carols will be sung. Afterwards, join us for good food, friends, and gift drawings at the Civic Center (Fair grounds).
Sunday, Dec. 1 – Horton Christmas Luminaries: Horton’s annual Festival of Lights Christmas Luminarias, set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, is sponsored by the South Brown County Ministerial Association (SBCMA) and in its 28th year. Featuring 17 living scenes of the life of Jesus Christ. The route begins at 14th and Cental and ends at 14th and First Avenue East. A route guide, which provides information about each scene, will be handed out at the beginning of the drive. A free shuttle service is offered, starting at Jim's Thriftway. This is a free event, however donations to the Ministerial Association are appreciated. If inclement weather occurs, the event could be canceled. Listen to KNZA (103.9) or call the Horton First United Methodist Church at (785) 486-2349.
Thursday, Dec. 5 – Jingle & Mingle: From 3:30-6:30 p.m., join local businesses for Jingle & Mingle holiday event. Stop by the following participating businesses for refreshments, special activities and to Shop Local for this holiday season! Participating businesses in addition to the Chamber include Deb’s Images, Heartland Realty/ Pure Romance by Sheila, Hiawatha Community Hospital Gift Shop, Hiawatha Chamber & Visitors Bureau, Just For You Jewelry & Gifts, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Medical Wellness Center of Hiawatha, Prairie Hen, Sarah Kathryn’s Gifts, Wrights Eclectibles, A Store of Serendipity, The Shirt Shack & Apparel and Tice Health Mart.
Thursday, Dec. 12 – Fairview Lights Up: Join the community of Fairview for their 26th Annual Fairview Lights Up. Meet Santa at Van's Electric, stop by local businesses around town at the Community Center and participate in drawings. At the Community Center will be a nativity display by St. Paul's Lutheran Church, a benefit supper by the Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club with cheesecake dessert by Fairview UCC Guild. The Willing Workers 4-H Club will also have a donation drawing for two hogs and processing and a poker run.
Sunday, Dec. 8 – Stacie's Dance Academy's “All I Want For Christmas:” This annual event is at 5p.m. At the Hiawatha High School auditorium. Admission is a new toy for the Jingle Bell Ride County Christmas Store. Monetary donations are also accepted. Dancers age 2-18 will be dancing and singing for the eighth annual Christmas recital.
Saturday, Dec. 14 - Candy Cane Hunt and Breakfast With Santa: The HP&R is teaming up with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau this year for a special jolly event on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Fisher Center gym.
Join HP&R and the HCVB in searching for Santa's lost candy canes. This is a free community event for toddlers to fourth graders. Groups will meet at the Fisher Center at the following times: 9 a.m. - Toddler/preschool ages; 9:30 a.m. - Kindergarten-1st grade; 10 a.m. - 2nd-4th grade; 10:30 a.m. - Special Needs Toddler-4th Grade. After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for a grab-and-go breakfast and photos. The hunts will take place by the walking trail by the Fisher Center.
This is a free community event – register your family by calling 742-7176.
Saturday, Dec. 14 – Reindeer Run: Following the Candy Cane adventures is a new event this year - the Reindeer Run at 11:30 a.m. on the walking trail by the Fisher Center. Register now for this short fun run along the walking trail. the race is planned for a mile-ish distance but may shorten depending on weather and course conditions. Everyone who registers by Dec. 9 will get a free pair of reindeer antlers to wear during the run! This event is for all ages and will feature two different routes for youth and adults.
Saturday, Dec. 14 – Holiday Homes Tour: Join the HCVB for the annual Holiday Homes Tour, featuring 5-6 locations – yet to be announced. The times are from noon to 4 p.m. Mark your calendar and watch for more information as we introduce the homes on this year's tour. Contact the Chamber at 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 14 – TUBACHRISTMAS: Set for noon at the Brown County Courthouse lobby. This is the 26th annual event, started by Jerry Speidel and Kevin Pennel. Anyone wanting to participate in the concert can come at 9:30 o'clock the morning of the concert for practice on the first floor of the Brown County Courthouse. Anyone who plays a euphonium or any low brass instrument is welcome to perform in the concert. For more information on TUBACHRISTMAS, go to the website www.tubachristmas.com.
Saturday, Dec. 14 - HAATS Christmas Music: Annual Christmas program at 7 p.m. At the Brown County Historical Society. Join HAATS for the music of Christmas and art show. This event is free and a thanks to the community for its support during the year. Come and enjoy the sounds and talents of the NEK Kansas music community. Freewill donations will be accepted to help fund new curtains for the auditorium. Come early, at 6:40 p.m. For Christmas caroling in the lobby.
