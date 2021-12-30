With 2021 quickly disappearing in the rearview mirror, it’s always interesting to take time to reflect on community events and stories that made the news this year.
A search of the most accessed stories on our website — hiawathaworldonline.com — gives us insight into what interested our readers the most.
Hotel Josephine: It might interest our readers to know that one of the top read stories was “Hotel Josephine — History and Hauntings.”
This story was published just in time for Halloween and featured the hotel, located in Holton, that has been the subject of many books and ghost hunting adventures. Built in 1890, the Hotel Josephine — which is located at 501 Ohio Ave., just one block off the town square in Holton — is considered the longest consecutive running hotel west of the Mississippi. With such a rich history, it’s no wonder the hotel is one of the most haunted locations in Kansas.
Sycamore Springs: Two other well-read pieces centered on Sycamore Springs Resort, located in the northwestern portion of the county. The first article was actually printed in 2018, called “Sycamore Springs — a place of legends and memories,” but still made our top 20 list of most accessed articles.
The second Sycamore Springs article was this past spring as a new ownership was announced, with the Kent Grimm family taking the reigns of the resort, which had long been owned by Dale and Betty Aue of rural Morrill. The Grimm family renovated the skating rink, bathrooms, the hotel and house and brought in white-tailed deer.
Sycamore Springs was a place of local legend – established in 1886 on the Pony Creek in the northwestern corner of Brown County – a health spa that drew the rich and famous from all over the country in the late 1800s and early 1900s with the promise of healing waters.
Even before then it was a place where Native Americans and settlers stopped to find water and take respite. John Brown and James Lane — early Kansas Free Staters — spent time in the area, bringing escaped slaves through for spring water and rest. John Cook met with passengers at the once-nearby railway depot and ushered them here to the Sycamore Mineral Spring Health Home when it was still open.
COVID: While COVID wasn’t quite as front and center in the news as during 2020, this past year brought some interesting facets to the worldwide pandemic.
This included news on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the economic impact payment, both of which were featured in articles in the Hiawatha World and made our lists of top read articles. Locally, interest in COVID-related issues such as vaccine availability at the hospital and health department, along with COVID issues in our schools were also top-read articles.
City Fire and Police: Two most recent articles have garnered much attention. Just this month in two separate meetings, the Hiawatha City Commission voted to remove the Fire Chief and the Police Chief from their positions. Both votes passed 3-2.
Halloween Frolic: As always, news of the Halloween Frolic grabs the attention of not only the locals, but people from other communities and former residents who like to come back for this annual event. After 107 years of Frolics that include parades, queens and other activities, Hiawatha has made a notch in the national event barometer with the continuation of this event — sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Maple Leaf Festival: Another well-followed community event is the Maple Leaf Festival, which brings in hundreds of people to downtown Hiawatha for a vendor fair, live music, food trucks and carnival attractions, also sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber. Coverage of this event, held the third Saturday of September, always grabs attention.
The City of Beautiful Maples: The legend says that Hiawatha’s beautiful maple trees were originally planted by Theodore Korthanke in the early 1900s with the Granddaddy Maple still standing at Second and Miami streets. Korthanke propagated his maple trees by giving seedlings to his maples and the City of Beautiful Maples was born. The maples turn magnificent colors every fall and the Hiawatha World publishes photos of this annually. People near and far access the article about the history of the maple trees that feature photos of the glorious trees.
End of an Era: The story of the end of 125 years of pharmacy made our Top 20 stories as Leland and Debbie Hansen announced Leland’s retirement and the closure of Tice Healthmart in downtown Hiawatha. Leland Hansen started his career as an intern at this location under Chuck Tice in 1970 and stayed 7 years until Tice opened the pharmacy at the hospital and Hansen transferred there. He came back 14 years later to work FT at Tice’s.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony of the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Twin Towers in New York — sponsored by the Aller family and the Brown County Liberty Alliance — was a moving community event that recognized first responders and all emergency personnel in downtown Hiawatha.
Hooked Hazel: It stands to reason that a lady with thousands of followers on Instagram would be a popular story to our readers. Hooked Hazel — or Emily Davies — of Hiawatha is a master crocheter and knitter who creates her own patterns and even was selected to appear in a Harry Potter collector book of crocheted items with her crocheted afghan, made special for the book.
Big Kansas Road Trip: After a couple of delays due to COVID-19, the Big Kansas Road Trip hit the road in early May with stops in Nemaha, Brown and Doniphan counties. Sponsored by the Kansas Sampler Foundation, the BKRT brought in hundreds of visitors to see what Brown County was all about.
Tragic accidents: Two tragic accidents that took young lives were also among our top-read stories. One article was about Taya Mooney, a 6-year-old Sabetha girl who passed away due to her injuries from a semi-car accident on U.S. 75 Highway just outside of Sabetha. The other article was about Cornelius Anderson, age 20, of Elwood, whose died in an apparent drowning accident at the Lake of the Ozarks in August.
Law Enforcement/arrests: Several articles on drug busts and other illegal activity in Hiawatha also made our Top 20 list of most-read articles on our website, a testament to the community’s interest in the success of our local police authorities in keeping the community free of crime.
Sports: Several sporting events drew a lot of local interest including Homecoming, the cross country team’s trip to state, along with coverage of the Lady Red Hawk volleyball team’s stellar season. In addition, the July 16 article on Bravos player Samuel Mendez, who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers, made our Top 20.
