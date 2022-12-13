A dozen euphonium and tuba players turned out at the Brown County Courthouse Sunday evening to carry on a tradition started nearly 30 years ago in Hiawatha.

TUBACHRISTMAS was performed at 5 p.m. on Sunday in the courthouse foyer. Several local residents came out to the free concert, sponsored locally by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.

