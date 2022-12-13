A dozen euphonium and tuba players turned out at the Brown County Courthouse Sunday evening to carry on a tradition started nearly 30 years ago in Hiawatha.
TUBACHRISTMAS was performed at 5 p.m. on Sunday in the courthouse foyer. Several local residents came out to the free concert, sponsored locally by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Hiawatha band director Jarod Estrada, along with David Reiter - Mound City band director who had taken part in the tradition for many years - led the event.
TUBACHRISTMAS is part of a national event that was started locally by Jerry Speidel and Hiawatha band instructor Kevin Pennel 29 years ago.
Following the passing of her husband, Jerry, Carol Speidel carried on the tradition of the TUBACHRISTMAS in his memory, until she passed away 2 years ago. Estrada and Reiter continue the tradition, along with local euphonium and tuba players.
The TUBACHRISTMAS concerts were started in 1973 by tuba player and teacher Harvey Philips, who died in October 2010. All of the TUBACHRISTMAS concerts were inspired to honor his teacher, William Bell, who was born in 1902 on Christmas.
The first TUBACHRISTMAS concert was in 1974 in Rockefeller Plaza, New York. Annually, there are around 275 concerts in the United States and additional ones in Canada and Switzerland. Hiawatha’s concert is one of seven held this year. Others will be in Manhattan, Hays, Salina, Wichita, Kansas City and Iola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.