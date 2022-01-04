While December was deceptively mild, Northeast Kansas residents got a shock with plummeting temperatures and several inches of snow for the New Year.
Temperatures over the weekend dipped into the negatives with a wind chill Sunday morning of nearly -20 below. Several churches in the area canceled services or went to online only as streets were slick and the wind chill became dangerous.
This came after picturesque day of snowfall for New Year's Day on Saturday and areas in Brown County received 4-5 inches by most reports. The wind picked up and some drifting closed some county roads.
City crews were already out by Wednesday afternoon and the schools have been cleared just in time for the teachers to return Tuesday. Students were back in session on Wednesday, but Monday and Tuesday's warmer temperatures led a few to venture out for some snow fun, including some snowman art.
Temperatures this week were predicted to dip down again Thursday with a wind chill advisory and a chance at a couple more inches of snow.
