Kansans have a saying “If you don’t like the weather stick around awhile.”
Last week’s temperature in the 70s and nearly 80s were a little deceptive peek at what many hoped was an early spring.
However Punxsutawney Phil - our groundhog meteorologist that lives in Pennsylvania - predicted six more weeks of winter when he poked his head out of his den on Feb. 2.
This week, he got his way over Mother Nature for another hit of winter this week. Temperatures plummeted over the weekend and Sunday evening into the night brought about 4 inches of snow to the area. Due to the sleet that came first, creating an icy underlay, several area schools canceled on Monday.
The snow wasn't expected to stick around a long time as Monday's high was expected at 37, Tuesday 48 and Wednesday 43.
However....don't put your snow shovels away just yet. Thursday's high is down in the 20s yet again with a prediction of snow for that evening.
Hiawatha students - don't get excited for another snow day on Friday. It's Spring Break! And with it comes some warmer daytime temperatures for next week.
Send in any Snow Day photos from Monday or Friday to joeymay@npgco.com if you want them posted or published!
