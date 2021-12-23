A red truck has often been used as an image representing the holiday season in recent years.
People can find it on many seasonal home decor items, it is popular on T-shirts and has become one of the symbols of everyone’s favorite Hallmark Christmas movies.
Well this year, a local family has created the ultimate Hallmark photo opportunity at Mulberry Pond, which offers a pumpkin patch and store in the fall as well.
Staci Charles, owner, said she and husband Merle bought the 1950 Dodge shortbed truck in September to be used as a photo spot for families vising the pumpkin patch.
They found it on the Facebook Marketplace and were fortunate that it wasn’t very far away — from a man living in the country between Hiawatha and Atchison.
“It does not currently run, but we may try to get it running this year,” she said. “We decided to make it available to people over the holidays as well.”
The Charles added a wreath, Christmas tree and a sign that says “Fresh Cut Christmas Trees.” There is a bench in the back and some blankets to add to the cozy Christmas Tree Farm effect.
“Numerous families have come out to get their family picture for the holidays,” Charles said.
Charles said the truck will remain up through New Year’s and any family wanting to schedule a time can contact her through the Mulberry Pond Facebook page.
The red truck has been an iconic image that signifies warmth and bringing people together for the holidays.
Wishing you have a “Red Truck Christmas!”
