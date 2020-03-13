(Editor’s Note: Shortly before press time, Janice Kneisley learned the trip was canceled due to the Corona virus. They taped the show and the winner will be announced March 26 on the Mel Robbins show. Kneisley will receive a gift goodies bag and vouchers for the airline ticket and hotel to use at some point.)
A “remarkable” Hiawatha woman has been awarded an all-expense paid trip to New York City next week for Nexstar’s Annual Woman of the Year conference.
Janice Kinsley, a special education instructor at the Hiawatha Elementary School, was chosen for this honor by KSNT Channel 27 news station in Topeka. Late last year, they offered an opportunity for people to nominate women they felt were remarkable. Kneisley’s husband, Kevin, nominated her for this honor last November.
She said he told her about it, and she said that while she didn’t really feel remarkable, she was appreciative of his nomination but went about her business – not really thinking that it would go much further.
Much to the surprise of Kneisley, who just finished radiation and chemo treatments for a stage 3 lung cancer, she was chosen as one of four Kansas finalists. KSNT came to interview her at her home and shared that she had been chosen as a finalist. Again, Kneisley didn’t think she would be “The Remarkable Woman” chosen as the finalist.
“I don’t really feel remarkable, I just got cancer,” she said again. “I couldn’t do what I’ve done without the support of my staff at the elementary school and my administrators.”
But last Friday, Kneisley was in for another surprise. KSNT’s Molly Pratt returned – this time to Hiawatha Elementary School – and informed Kneisley of her honor. She had been chosen as the finalist and will travel to New York City – leaving on St. Patrick’s Day – for the national Nexstar’s Annual Woman of the Year conference, with all the perks, and a packed 3-day itinerary that included some extensive sight-seeing. If she is announced the recipient of the national “Remarkable” Woman of the Year award, she will receive $2,500 toward the charity of her choice. The winner will be announced on the March 26 Mel Robbins Show.
“I’m kind of nervous,” she said, noting she has never visited NYC before. With concern over traveling due to the Coronavirus, she said she will possibly take extra precautions for her health, as well.
Kneisley was diagnosed with lung cancer Oct. 8 after a “cough that wouldn’t quit” for several weeks. She said it was hard to catch her breath at times. An X ray and MRI showed a tumor roughly the size of a fist. She immediately launched into numerous tests then treatment. In fact, Kneisley said her first appointment with a specialist was thought to be an outpatient visit, but she was put in the hospital for a week without warning for extensive tests.
She had six rounds of chemotherapy and 30 days of radiation. The chemo consisted of one 8-hour day, followed by two 4-hour treatments. This was repeated six times and she said the last of those was Feb. 6. Her last day of radiation treatment was Martin Luther King Day. During radiation treatment, she left Hiawatha at 6:30 a.m. daily to travel to Topeka for radiation and was back in her 1st and 2nd grade Special Education classroom by 10 a.m.
In addition to keeping up with her schedule at the elementary school – where she has worked with Brown County Interlocal Special Education for the past 9 years, 8 as a para and this past academic year as teacher – Kneisley is working towards her masters in Special Education through Fort Hays University. She is also a wife and mother to two college-age boys, Kristopher — who attends KU — and Korey — a student at K-State.
A little tired, sometimes feeling sick, Kneisley said she “powered through” each day, just taking one at a time.
“Really, the kids made my day,” she said. “It got my mind of my cancer, spending time with the students.”
Kneisley said she explained her cancer as best as she could to her young students. She told them there would be days she wouldn’t be there due to treatment, days she wouldn’t feel good and that she would lose her hair. She also said anti-bacterial gel became a normal routine in the classroom as she had to try her best to keep herself protected from germs due to a low immune system.
“The kids had lots of questions, but have adjusted really well,” she said. “They have been worried about me.”
This wasn’t Kneisley’s first encounter with cancer. Fourteen years ago she was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer. She underwent radiation and chemotherapy then too, but treatment wasn’t quite as extensive and successful.
“I almost made it to 15 years of cancer free,” she said, noting that she had read that someone who has cancer and beats it has a 14 percent chance of it returning.
During that time, her young sons, along with husband, Kevin, shaved their heads to match their mother when she lost her hair during chemo.
Kneisley said that community and school support has meant everything to her. She has seven paras working under her and said they all stepped up to help cover when she couldn’t be at school. She said she really hasn’t missed a lot of school, considering. She missed during each round of chemo and a couple days when her blood counts were very low. She said there were a few times she had to wear a mask to school, as chemo made her immune system very low.
She also credits the administration – school Principal Paul Carver, along with Special Education Director Becky Shamburg and school psychologist Lisa Pierce – for their support.
Shamburg said she is very excited for Kneisley to have received this award.
“I am so excited for Janice – she truly is a remarkable woman,” Shamburg said. “Throughout this whole process of her cancer treatment, she has always put her students first. I know there were days she probably should have stayed home. She would tell me she needs to be at work because her students are good for her soul. I really don’t think there is anyone that I know who is more deserving of this award.”
Kneisley said she also wanted to recognize Brown County HOPE – an organization that helped provide financial assistance during her time of travel and treatment. In addition, she said the Muscotah Cancer Group was very supportive and she was also thankful to second grade teacher Ashlynn Riley, who created a “food train” to make sure Kneisley and her husband had hot meals ready for them each night.
Kneisley is very humble and said she loves her days with the students. They made her forget about the cancer. After recent scans, Kneisley received a good report that the tumor has shrunk significantly in size. Due to the type of cancer this was – it typically shows up first in the brain – Kneisley will have to start precautionary radiation on her brain at the end of the month. She will also continue to have scans to monitor the lung tumor.
It’s one more step in dealing with the big “C” word, but Kneisley said she will work through it just like everything else. She doesn’t feel there is anything remarkable about that at all. She just does what she has to.
