A local family has rescued several draft horses from certain death and brought them home to the Hiawatha area to love and care for.
Amanda and Jeff Pilcher rescued their first draft horse last year. Amanda, who grew up with horses, said she has always had a love for them and got her first draft horse in 2013. However, it was when she came across a site that advertised draft horses for sale — or they would be shipped to Mexico to be slaughtered and used for human or animal consumption — her heart couldn’t stand it.
“It’s called a kill lot, where these work horses go and they put them up for bail for like a week before they are shipped out,” she said.
Amanda said most of the horses at the kill lot were 18-26 years of age and were draft horses that had worked hard at farms their whole lives.
“Some have worked 20 years or more,” she said.
Jeff added that to some farms who had these horses, they didn’t view them as animals — more like a piece of machinery that had served its use and was to be discarded.
The horses are held in a holding pen at the kill lots and then shipped to Mexico where they are killed inhumanely. Amanda said the U.S. does not allow the slaughter of the horses. The kill lots allow a local rescue to post photos of the horses for only a week in an effort to save them. That’s how Amanda came upon the photos.
Amanda said their first horse passed away due to old age and now nearly 2 years later, the Pilchers have three draft horses and are fostering another and Jeff’s mother, Phyllis Shaefer has two. They are boarding some of the horses near town and are able to have three in a small pasture they are renting from the Brown County Humane Society, where Shaefer serves as director.
Titan, Maddy and Sarah Jane — all Belgians — live in the pasture by the shelter. Titan, Amanda’s most recent rescue, came through the non-profit group called 1 Horse At a Time Draft Horses, which is dedicated to saving abused, unwanted and forgotten draft horses from going to slaughter.
Titan towered over Amanda and Shaefer on a recent visit to see the horses and seemed very interested in his visitors. Although his size is significant, Amanda said he is a big baby and he seemed very concerned when Max cried after hurting his foot.
His lips curled to sniff everyone and he dug around on Shaefer until she produced a carrot for his snack.
Amanda said that Titan is only 10, which is much younger than many of the others, but he has some medical issues that cause bladder incontinence as well as edema in his back leg. Very underweight when the Pilcher’s picked him up, they were proud to say he has gained a couple hundred pounds. Most draft horses weigh between 1,500 and 2,000 pounds.
“He is so big that people stop by just to see him,” Amanda said.
Sarah Jane is expecting — due in about six weeks. But sadly, she was still working in shoes that looked like they had been on awhile when Shaefer and the Pilchers got her. She was skin and bones and couldn’t walk when they found her at the kill lot. Since coming to Hiawatha she has put on a few hundred pounds.
Shaefer said she has always wanted a horse and her mother — Sarah Jane — loved horses, so she named the soon-to-be mother horse in her memory.
“It was kind of a bucket list thing,” she said.
Maddy is another one living in the pasture by the shelter and also was in very serious condition by the time she made it to the auction block. She has no teeth and so they mash her food for her.
“We didn’t really think she would live,” Amanda said.
Amanda said bailing the horses out isn’t cheap — the highest she has seen has been $1,600 and because of the cost they are only rescuing the draft horses for now. But it’s a rescue of love for their family.
There are three other draft horses under their care, including the 20-plus year olds Damon and Annie, that are being boarded nearby and Amanda said since they started this rescue mission, they have fostered four for another rescue then work to find homes.
“For our honeymoon, we took two up to Montana,” Amanda said.
For now, this is the limit of what the Pilchers and Shaefer can care for financially and what they have room for — unless they find other places who can foster the horses and donors to help pay for the care of the horses, which can be rather costly.
Anyone interested in finding out more information about rescuing draft horses or how they can help the local ones who have been rescued can contact the Pilchers through Amanda’s Facebook or by calling her at 785-288-1225.
