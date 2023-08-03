10 Tips for protecting documents, credit cards and personally identifiable information
Given this season of record-breaking travel, AAA is reminding anyone making plans to get away to take every precaution against identity theft, including the protection of personal documents and credit cards that are at increased risk of being lost or stolen.
“Identity theft and related losses have been on the rise in recent years,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas. “Travelers must be vigilant about taking precautions before, during, and after their trips.”ID protect 2.png
According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), in 2021:
Fraud complaints increased almost 20% from the prior year to almost 6 million.
ID theft, the most common fraud, made up about 24% of those complaints
Financial losses from fraud rose almost 80% from the previous year
The majority of identity theft reports came from Millennials and Gen Xers
Safeguard Your Identity
Identity theft protection is an important way to limit exposure. AAA provides ProtectMyID®, the Experian Identity Theft Protection service, as a FREE benefit to all members.
Here are 10 more tips for minimizing the risk of identity theft:
Before you travel –
Clean out your wallet or purse. Only carry what you absolutely need for the trip, such as your driver's license, passport and the credit or debit cards you'll be using.
Contact your bank and credit card providers. Let them know you'll be traveling to alert them of unusual charges, and they won't decline your card due to suspected fraudulent activity.
Enable two-factor authentication on accounts when given the option to do so. This provides an extra layer of security.
Make copies of your driver’s license, passport and debit/credit cards. Leave with a trusted friend or family member for easy retrieval should the originals be lost or stolen.
Sign up for identity theft protection. This type of service will monitor your personal information activity and financial accounts and alert you if it detects problems.
During travel –
Don't put anything of value in checked luggage. Keep the most sensitive documents in a bag tucked under the seat in front of you on a plane, rather than in anything that goes in the overhead bin — and out of your sight.
Lock up important documents. Unless you need them, keep your passport and other documents locked in your hotel safe.
Don’t use public Wi-Fi. Doing so leaves users susceptible to hackers intercepting personal information or implanting malware on a targeted computer or device.
Make sure any websites you visit – at home or abroad - begin with https and not just http. The ‘s’ stands for secure.
Avoid ATMs in remote locations. These devices may have skimmers attached or cameras watching your withdrawal. While it can be impossible to avoid ATM machines on vacation, especially if you're on a long trip, use them sparingly and try to only use machines connected to a major bank.
Upon your return, closely monitor your bank account, review all credit card transactions and immediately report any suspicious activity.
Visit AAA.com for more information on identity theft protection.
