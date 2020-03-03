The Brown County Sheriff's office reported on an accident that occurred early Sunday morning and remains under investigation.
Sheriff John Merchant said the Brown County dispatch received a call of pickup truck upside down in a ditch near the vicinity of 220th and Coyote. He said the driver and the sold occupant of the vehicle, Keithen Kopp, 19, of Hiawatha was taken to the Hiawatha Community Hospital by personal vehicle and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The accident is under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.