An 71-year-old Falls City woman was trapped in her vehicle when it rolled over in an accident Thursday night in northwestern Brown County.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said that at approximately 8:15 p.m. near the vicinity of K246 and 290th roads, an injury accident was reported.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a 1994 Honda Accord had rolled onto it's top and they had to extricate the driver, Edna Austin. According to the sheriff's report, the vehicle was northbound on K246 when the vehicle had went off the right side of the roadway.
"Reports indicated the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll and ended up landing on its top," Merchant said.
Austin was extricated and transported to Sabetha Community Hospital, where she was later flown out by helicopter. Sheriff Merchant said both the driver and an occupant were wearing seatbelts and were both from Falls City.
The passenger received minor injuries and was also transported to the Sabetha hospital. Responding agencies include Town and Country Ambulance, Squad 48, Morrill Fire, Sabetha Fire, Sac and Fox PD and Brown County deputies.
