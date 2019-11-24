Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The shelter is currently full to the brim!! The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
Nomad, another newbie and such a sweet boy, watch for more details on this fella!
Meet Nova, this sweet girl is scared, a shelter can be scary at first, but soon she will realize we are helping her, more details to follow soon!
We are over flowing with some beautiful felines! Mongo, Harmony and Carmello would love a home of their own!!!
Won’t you please come in and check these sweet kitties out!!
